In his first year at Alabama State, Eddie Robinson’s team took on the personality of its new coach as one of the top defensive teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Robinson, a New Orleans native who played 11 years in the NFL, knows his team has to develop some offensive personality also to do better than last season's 6-5 record.
The Hornets' first test is Southern in the season opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The game is officially a nonconference game and will not count in the SWAC standings.
While the Hornets were second in the SWAC in scoring defense (19.7 ppg) and third in total defense (313.9 ypg), the offense produced the second-fewest touchdowns in the league (26) and averaged only 307 yards per game. That topped only Mississippi Valley State in both categories.
Robinson said he wants to start with a solid run game but is hoping the passing attack can produce more yards and points.
“We gained a couple of young playmakers at wide receiver to make it easier on the quarterback,” Robinson said. “He doesn’t have to be perfect all the time. It’s really going to come down to us running the football — we have a good group of running backs. We hope they can take the pressure off the quarterback and keep us in manageable situations.
“I feel a whole lot better about it this year. The team is more confident this year. We know what to expect on some things, but it’s college football. You can’t prepare for everything.”
Robinson hasn’t named his starting quarterback, but the odds are with returning starter Dematrius Davis, who shared time with Myles Crawley as a redshirt freshman last season. Crawley transferred to Grambling after last season, and Damon Stewart transferred in from UAB.
Davis, who transferred from Auburn last year, was a highly rated prep prospect from Houston’s North Shore High School, where he compiled a 45-2 record and three 6A state titles in three seasons as a starter.
Last year, Davis completed 94 of 158 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions. Robinson believes that having a full year of play will give Davis a jump on this season.
“Davis is still the leader in that race,” Robinson said. “He knows he had to go out there and perform. He’s really come into his own having that second year. I feel like he will be the guy that can take us there. Stewart is playing extremely well and played well in the scrimmage. Those guys are competing and it’s a good competition.”
Southern coach Eric Dooley is familiar with Davis‚ who Dooley watched in high school when Dooley was coaching nearby Prairie View.
“Extremely talented young man who can make all the throws,” Dooley said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback. They got a gem. He’s still young but hasn’t played. I expect a much-improved player to come out and play some exciting football.”
Davis’ top returning receiver is Isaiah Scott, who caught 20 balls for 266 yards and one touchdown. The Hornets lost their top two rushers but return 225-pound thumper Ja’Won Howell, who rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 74 carries.
Robinson returns the core of his defense, led by first-team All-SWAC linebacker Colton Adams, who led the the league with 128 tackles while his 11.6 per game average led FCS.
“He’s one of those guys who leads by example,” Robinson said of Adams. “He’s always on time. He has two degrees, working on a second masters now. He goes and puts in a good day’s work every day.
“We’re working on him so he can take that next step, getting his hands on the ball, do more in pass coverage and get those big impact plays. He makes consistent plays and a lot of tackles. He’s getting better at blitzing the quarterback. As far as making tackles and playing downhill, he does that naturally.”