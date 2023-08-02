Southern has two new assistant coaches on staff in time for preseason camp.
Former Jaguar All-American Chris Scott will coach defensive ends, and Quentin Burrell, a former Notre Dame player and Grambling assistant, will coach the wide receivers.
Scott, who played for Southern from 1984-87, has coached at Tennessee State and Grambling, where his son, Chris Scott Jr., is in his first year as general manager and special teams coach. The elder Scott replaces Colyn Givens, who joined the staff at Texas-San Antonio.
Scott was an All-American linebacker and the leading tackler in Southern history.
“Chris Scott has the experience,” Dooley said. “He’s been around different places. He was an All-American here. We can’t wait to get started with those guys.”
Burrell, a native of Monroe, spent five seasons as an assistant at Grambling, the last two as wide receivers coach. He was a defensive analyst and cornerbacks coach before that.
He was a three-year letterman and two-year starter at defensive back for the Fighting Irish. He is the great-grandson of former Grambling coaching legend Eddie Robinson.
“I had an opportunity to work with Quentin Burrell at another place when I was an offensive coordinator,” Dooley said. “He’s got some legendary blood in him.”
Burrell takes over for Devin Fosselman, who left for a job at East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi.
Southern has one other addition to the staff, quarterbacks coach Willie Totten who was added before spring practice.
New wides
A pair of former Prairie View Panthers who played for Dooley have joined the roster as transfers, while another player has departed.
Jailon Howard (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) and Coleby Washington (5-10, 175) transferred in. Each will have one season of eligibility. Reginald King, who came to Southern with Dooley, is no longer on the roster.
“They know the offense well,” Dooley said of the newcomers. “They played in it two years and bring speed.”
New unis
As a treat, Dooley allowed some of the Jaguar players to model new jerseys for a quick Twitter video. Southern introduced gray and navy blue jerseys last year but have added whites with gold lettering, and Columbia blue trim and blue jerseys with white numerals and gold trim.
“The guys were excited,” Dooley said. “We had an opportunity to let them see the uniforms, we had them the whole summer. I wanted to give them some excitement coming into camp. They bought into it.”
More offense
Dooley has a reputation for throwing the ball coming off the bus but said to expect a balanced offense with the plethora of running backs on campus. Kendric Rhymes, Gary Quarles, Kobe Dillon, Corey Russell and Braelen Morgan give the Jaguars depth.
“I want to throw it and everybody knows I want to throw it,” Dooley said. “But when you have the running backs we have you’ve got to be smart and use those guys. We’re going to be balanced, but we have the ability to do both well.”
While Harold Blood is the designated starting quarterback for the time being, Dooley said transfer Dylan Mehrotra didn’t get as much of a chance to shine in spring practice as he would have liked.
“I saw a big arm,” Dooley said of Mehrotra. “He didn’t get a chance to display it due to a little ailment, (but) he’s over that now. I recruited him out of high school. He’s a student of the game and protects the football well. He can run as well. He fits this offense to a T."