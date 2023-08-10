The Southern offense lost its top two running backs from last year but is in position to bounce back with one record-breaking back and another who was an all-conference performer.
Sophomore Kobe Dillon, who set the Southern single-game rushing yardage mark in 2021, is back from a knee injury that caused him to miss all of last season. Then in May, former Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles, a first-team All-SWAC pick in 2021, transferred in to boost the talent and depth in the room.
He joins a group that includes Dillon, Kendric Rhymes, Corey Russell, Braelen Morgan and Travien Benjamin, giving the Jaguars depth and versatility as coach Eric Dooley tries to recharge an inconsistent offense.
“They complement each other,” Dooley said. “They have the same attributes but with size and speed. There are so many things they can do. It’s great to have that luxury.
"It’s going to be very hard to separate them. They will probably go into the season all in one line.”
Dillon appears recovered from his knee injury and was able to participate in spring practice. His power running will be needed to make up for the loss of Jerodd Sims. The Jaguars also lost freshman Karl Ligon. Those two combined for 976 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last season.
Dillon rushed for 629 yards and four touchdowns in eight games to lead the Jaguars in 2021. Included in that total was a school-record 267 yards with three touchdowns at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
But Dillon also has breakaway speed and the receiving ability necessary for Dooley’s offense. He said missing all of the last season hasn't prevented him from grasping the offense.
“I’m a veteran,” Dillon said. “I’m a student of the game. I’ve been here. During my time hurt, I was in the playbook. I’m 100 percent (recovered from injury) and confident.
“We use the motto ‘iron sharpens iron.’ There’s a lot of talent. We push each other every day to make each other great.”
Dillon, a sophomore, injured his knee before spring practice last year.
“I knew he would bounce back because of his demeanor and the way he goes about things,” Dooley said. “He attacks everything, even in the classroom. I knew he would rehab himself and be ready to go. So many young men get that type of injury, and it takes so long to come back, but he actually bounced back in the spring.”
Quarles spent four seasons at Alabama A&M before entering the transfer portal. He initially chose UNLV, but that transfer didn’t work out and he reached out to Southern.
Quarles rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 224 yards in 2021. Last season, while limited by a fracture in his foot, he ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries.
In the COVID-shortened spring season in 2021, he rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns to help Alabama A&M win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title.
“I’m loving it so far, the food, the atmosphere, the coaches out here, it’s been great for me,” Quarles said. “It was automatically a fit. I got along with my teammates as soon as I got here.
“Whatever he (Dooley) needs me to do, I’m doing it, even if I have to throw the ball. I fit right in with it and hope to make the offense special. I’m an explosive guy, do it all: block, catch and throw.”