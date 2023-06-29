Southern’s 2023 football game against Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 21 will move from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Jacksonville, Southern athletic director Roman Banks confirmed Thursday.
The game will kick off as previously scheduled at 4 p.m. that day.
Southern is also working on a home-and-home football deal to play Nicholls State of the Southland Conference, Banks said. That potential series was first reported by FBschedules.com.
Southern and Nicholls will play Oct. 5, 2024, at A.W. Mumford Stadium, and the Jaguars will travel to Thibodaux on Sept. 18, 2027, for a game at John L. Guidry Stadium. Banks said the final details haven't been worked out.
Banks said because of multiple events scheduled in Daytona Beach that day, this year's Bethune-Cookman game was moved from the Wildcats’ home site, Daytona Stadium, to Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field. It's the home field for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, who play Thursday of that week against the Saints in New Orleans.
"We knew going in we might have to do this," Banks said. "The schools were able to work it out without the SWAC getting involved. It makes it difficult to travel in and out, and we were able to get ahead of it.
"We had to make sure the Jacksonville Jaguars wouldn't be using their stadium. Bethune came up with a solution that was agreed on by us and the conference office."
Banks said no tickets for the game have been sold but that Southern fans would get their usual allotment.
Nicholls and Southern have played 19 times with the Colonels holding a 13-6 series edge. Nicholls won the last meeting, 21-13, in 2002. The Jaguars will open the 2024 season against another Southland Conference foe, McNeese State, in Lake Charles on Aug. 31.
Banks said the schools have to clean up the details but playing the Colonels again is the "expectation" going forward.
"We've been wanting to get back with Nicholls State. It's good for us," Banks said. "It's an intrastate rivalry with some tradition. I'm trying to bring in games that our fans like and that was one of them. It will be a great game for both of us."