College football is a continuous cycle, especially now that the transfer portal giving coaches ostensibly a waiver wire like in the NFL. Teams don’t have to draw a line at recruiting for improving the roster.
Southern coach Eric Dooley is determined to use the transfer portal to continue churning his roster with whatever he needs. Coming out of spring practice he could upgrade at just about any position. Dooley said he will continue to shake the junior college tree, also.
“It could be the portal or a guy coming out of junior college,” Dooley said this week. “We’re looking for the best fit for us. We’re always going to look for O-linemen. It’s always good to have depth. It might be good to bring another offensive lineman in.”
The portal opens up from May 1-15 when players can enter but don’t have to transfer during that window. The Jaguars will also be looking for a kicker with Joshua Griffin the only one left on the roster. Luke Jackson transferred to Jackson State at the end of last season.
An offensive lineman would add to a well-stocked position. Four players who saw starting action — tackles Eli Fields and Bryce McNair and guards Tre Newsome and Bernard Childs, will be back. Dooley will need to replace All-Southwestern Athletic Conference center Dallas Black.
McNeese State transfer Cameron Foster (6-foot-3, 305 pounds), who allowed two sacks in 206 snaps last year, could win a job. Jackson State transfer John Mitchell (6-5, 276), Josh Trask (6-4, 325) and freshman Matthew Carty (6-4, 285) were added to the mix for spring ball.
Overall, Dooley had high praise for his team’s effort and determination coming out of the 7-5 season where Southern won its third division title in five seasons.
“In all phases of the game I saw guys competing at a high level and that’s what you want,” Dooley said. “I saw improvement from the fall in certain areas. There are always things we’re going to need to work on. I’m pleased but not satisfied.
“We have a starting point as we go into the summer months, knowing what we need to do and where we need to be. The biggest thing was no major injuries.”
Dooley likes to name a starting quarterback coming out of spring and has tabbed fourth-year player Harold Blood of Destrehan, after he competed 15 of 29 passes with two touchdowns and one interception. Noah Bodden was 16 of 20 with a TD and a pick. Dylan Mehrotra, a UAB transfer, was 6 of 11.
Freshmen C’Zavian Teasett and Jalen Woods will join the program this summer.
“We have more depth than we did last year,” Dooley said of the quarterback position. “Everyone has done well, and Blood has done a phenomenal job in all aspects. You can always see the play on the field but when you see the leadership taking hold, and moving forward, he’s a done a good job. Right now he’s our No. 1 guy. If we had to play tomorrow he’d be the guy. Noah and Dylan are right there working, and understand they still have a chance when we go to fall camp.”
Dooley said the most improved position might be at linebacker where transfers Willie Matthews and Josh Tate have brought speed and depth behind starters Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams. Tate and Matthews have also helped beef up Southern’s special teams.
“We have more depth and we got faster,” Dooley said. “We’re waiting on another one to come in. That was one of our weaknesses. We took care of that room. They’ve picked up the system.”
Dooley said the staff is monitoring transfers Jelani Davis and Deris Jackson, who will report this summer as long as they complete their academic responsibilities.
“We may get one or two more guys to come with them,” he said.
Dooley said the defense is looking for a hard-hitter to replace All-SWAC safety Corine Harris. He mentioned Horacio Johnson, Tyler Judson, Joshua Alexander as being in a dead heat. Leroy Bowers has been moved to the nickel safety, playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
“We have the safeties here and they are battling for a spot,” Dooley said. "Coach (defensive coordinator Henry) Miller is doing a good job putting that puzzle together. We’ve got to find out which one it’s going to be.”
Cotton getting healthy
Defensive tackle Davis Cotton, who missed all of last season after undergoing knee surgery, could return to the team but Dooley said he has some paperwork to complete.
“He’s still taking those steps to be ready for fall camp,” Dooley said. “If everything goes the right way, he’ll be able to help us.”