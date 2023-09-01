Eric Dooley took the head coaching job at Southern fully aware of the tradition and expectations of the program, having helped build them as an assistant coach for 14 years.
He also knew he would be on the hot seat starting with his first spring practice.
One year later, nothing has changed except some negative milestones. It’s been 10 years since Southern has won a Southwestern Athletic Conference title, and 20 years since it secured its last Black national championship.
After Southern won the SWAC West Division title last season, Dooley knows nothing short of a conference title will suffice for Jaguar Nation as Southern opens the season at Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama, with a 5 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The division title was the third in five seasons and fourth since 2014. Dooley brushed aside any worry of the hot seat with a bit of humor while recognizing his team fell short last season.
“It’s hot everywhere,” he said to laughter. “My expectations will never change: They’re to win it all. I felt we underachieved (last year). I commended the players, but I was very disappointed. We had an opportunity we missed. We’re not going to look in the rearview mirror. We’re going to take advantage of what we have now and move forward.”
Dooley’s feelings have filtered down to the players, who still feel the sting of the two losses to Jackson State, including a 43-24 blowout in the SWAC championship game. The Jaguars were consistent on defense and special teams, but Dooley’s high-octane passing game never materialized, petering out in the second half of the season.
The hope for this season is that fifth-year junior quarterback Harold Blood, aided by some transfer portal additions and quarterbacks coach Willie Totten, can elevate the offense to an even playing field with the defense and special teams.
Blood, for one, also remembers the disappointment of the 2022 finish.
“We have a sour taste in our mouths from the last showing,” Blood said at SWAC media day in July. “We don’t want to end up like that again. We want to get over that hump to the championship and Celebration Bowl victory.”
Safety Jordan Carter, a preseason All-SWAC pick, said there is a different feel a year later compared to last season’s opener.
“There is definitely more of an edge on this team,” Carter said. “We’re trying to go from good to great. We’re trying to exceed what we did last year. We understand it’s in the rearview mirror. We’re trying to make a statement and that starts this weekend.”
Blood doesn’t have a lot of experience in games, having thrown only 19 passes last season, but he has four starters back on a deep offensive line and a beefed-up receiving corps, which has added speed with Prairie View transfers Jailon Howard and Colbey Washington.
The backfield lost its top two running backs but added Gary Quarles, an All-SWAC pick in 2021 at Alabama A&M. Returning backs include Kobe Dillon, who missed last season with a knee injury, and Kendric Rhymes, who rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 93 yards and two more scores.
The defense returns seven starters, including corners Kriston Davis and Rodney Johnson, and inside linebackers Jalen Campbell and Derrick Williams. Defensive ends Ckelby Givens and Tahj Brown anchor the front line.
Kicker Joshua Griffin, punter Robens Beauplan and long snapper Braxston Blackwell were all preseason All-SWAC picks.
The best news for Dooley is he feels his team doesn’t have to be reminded of what’s at stake as the season unfurls.
“I don’t have to (do anything to keep team level-headed),” Dooley said. “I have a veteran, seasoned team. They understand our focus is always 1-0. It’s going to stay there.”