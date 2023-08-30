There are still four days until Southern’s season opener at Alabama State, but Jaguars sophomore defensive end Ckelby Givens’ fuse is already lit.
“I’m not going to lie to you, I love practicing, but I’m ready to play some football against somebody else,” Givens said at Tuesday’s news conference. “My hair is on fire for Saturday and I’m ready to go to war.”
The Jaguars and Hornets hook up in a 5 p.m. kickoff at ASU Stadium on Saturday to get the second season under Eric Dooley underway.
Southern is looking to improve on last year’s 7-5 finish and Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title. The Jaguars haven’t won a SWAC title since 2013 and have lost four times in the championship game since then.
Although Alabama State is a SWAC team, the game is officially a nonconference game and won’t count in the league standings.
Dooley spent 14 seasons as an assistant at Southern and is well versed in the expectations of Jaguar Nation. It wasn’t hard to identify that offense, Dooley’s specialty, was the problem last year, but he feels like with a full season behind him that the program is better positioned to return to familiar territory.
“We’re excited about this first game; time flew by,” Dooley said. “When you practice in the summer and get into fall camp you lose sight of the time, the date, everything.
"This time it went by faster. I had an opportunity to settle in after my first year back. We had a lot of competition, guys were flying around, doing the things we expected them to do. We still have some things we need to correct, but I like the direction we’re going in.”
The first piece of the puzzle was quarterback, where Harold Blood grabbed the reins in spring and has held them tight since. Dooley also set about strengthening the wide receiver spot and has a strong stable or running backs ready for a rotation.
“The position I zeroed in was the wide receiver room,” Dooley said. “I thought we had some talent there last year and thought we underachieved because my expectations were a lot larger than what we displayed. That group came in, didn’t worry about the complaints, put their heads down and kept grinding. We’ve got some guys in a better position today.”
Last year’s leading receiver August Pitre is battling a foot injury and is not likely to play. Alabama A&M transfer Gary Quarles is listed as the starter at running back for Southern, but he will share duties with Kobe Dillon and Kendric Rhymes.
“Nowadays, it’s not about having one key guy. You need multiple guys, and I feel we have in that room everything you are looking for,” Dooley said.
The Jaguars will be up against a program it last played three seasons ago. Southern opened the abbreviated spring schedule in 2021 with a 24-21 victory at Alabama State.
The Hornets are coached by New Orleans native Eddie Robinson, who played linebacker at Alabama State and went on to an 11-year NFL career.
Robinson is in his second season at Alabama State hoping to improve offensively after finishing second in the SWAC in scoring defense (19.7 ppg) and third in total defense (313.9 ypg).
“(I’m expecting) a lot of physicality,” Dooley said. “They are going to be physical, fast and fly around. They’re going to take the identity of the head coach. He’s a former linebacker, so of course he wants his defense to be stout and strong. It’s a more experienced team.”
Dooley said transfer defensive tackle Khristian Zachary is still on the team although he is not on the travel roster this weekend.
“There are some things he needs to do to be a Jaguar,” Dooley said. “He’s still on the roster.”
Richardson to miss opener
Former Jaguars Hall of Fame coach Pete Richardson, who serves as the radio color commentator for Southern broadcasts, will miss Saturday’s game while participating in festivities around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Black College Hall of Fame Classic game in Canton, Ohio. Virginia Union and Morehouse College play in the game Sunday. Richardson was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in June. Henry Baptist will fill in for Richardson alongside Southern play-by-play man Chris Powers.