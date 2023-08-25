Southern football coach Eric Dooley has had concerns about his secondary, but his reaction to its play in Saturday’s scrimmage suggests that group is one of the strengths of this defense.
“They did what they were supposed to do: They played smart, fast and physical,” Dooley said of the defensive backs.
The building blocks were there with a pair of tall, rangy cornerbacks in Kriston Davis and Rodney Johnson, both 6-foot-2. Jordan Carter was an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason pick at free safety, but the concern was how the group would function with the loss of Corione Harris, the team’s second-leading tackler at strong safety last season.
The good news is the current group has jelled quickly with Demetri Morsell stepping into Harris' spot and Tyler Judson moving from safety to nickel. That group allowed 178 yards passing on 12 of 22 completions on Saturday, with most of the yardage coming on a 73-yard strike from Noah Bodden to Khalil Harris.
Morsell had the only interception for the first-team defense, and Christopher Hall had one for the second unit.
“I feel like I played well, and so did the whole secondary, the whole defense,” said Davis, who was fourth on the team with 41 tackles and picked off two passes last season. “We made our little mistakes, but we are going to correct them, and I look forward to correcting them as we go into the season.
“We brought great intensity and played really physical. I was happy we did that. This team is different from a year ago. We’ve been in the system and feel a lot more comfortable. We’ll be ready.”
Southern had one of the better pass defenses in the SWAC in 2022. The Jaguars were fourth with 189.2 yards per game. Their 44 sacks were second in the league and 13 interceptions tied for second.
Carter said familiarity has helped the group in its second season under defensive coordinator Henry Miller. Carter took responsibility for giving up the big pass play Saturday.
“We’re closer, we’ve had a year together, so we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Carter said. “That big play was all on me, to be honest. I should have put my hands on him and rerouted him more. All I can do is learn from it.”
Dooley was still talking about the secondary play three days after the scrimmage, especially Davis and Johnson.
“Defense, that secondary, Kriston Davis ... it’s a pleasure and an honor to coach a guy who you know he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be at. I like the way the secondary jelled together.
“They all can play. We have two corners with length that can run. Rodney Johnson runs track here. Kriston Davis you look at him and love everything he does. Then, Keylin Roach can play as well, transferring in from an FBS team (Marshall). Then you talk about a guy that has probably the highest draft grade out of all HBCUs last year (Morsell), move him to safety and don’t miss a beat.”