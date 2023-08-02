The Southern football team got its first big break of the season before commencement of the first practice Wednesday — a storm that blew through town didn’t hit The Bluff but cooled things down considerably from the triple-digit temperatures.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better," said coach Eric Dooley, who kicked off his second preseason camp leading the Jaguars. “I do like the heat, but I’ll take this.”
The Jaguars' practices will begin at 7 p.m. for the first two weeks until classes start Aug. 21.
Dooley welcomed 101 players while looking for more consistency than he got while going 7-5 and winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division last year. He also wants more from his offense.
“You want to see consistency, that’s what I’ve been talking about this whole offseason,” he said. “We’ve got to be disciplined, and that’s understanding what’s important now. Being offsides cost us a lot last year. They understand. This summer they worked on a lot of things we needed to correct.
“The whole offense can be better. I thought our defense played lights out, gave us the ball and scored as well. With the players we had on offense, I didn’t think we put the ball in the end zone enough. That’s on me, something I have to work on. I know we’re going to be a much better offensive team.”
Quarterback will get a lot of attention as the Jaguars break in a new starter for the second consecutive season. Harold Blood will get pushed by Noah Bodden and transfer Dylan Mehrotra.
The running back position also will look different. Southern won’t have two of its top backs, JJ Sims and Karl Ligon. Sims isn’t on the roster, but Dooley said he is still in school and could return next season. Dooley said Ligon has moved on. They combined for 976 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last season.
Kendric Rhymes and Gary Quarles, who was an All-SWAC performer at Alabama A&M two seasons ago, join Kobe Dillon as the top three potential running backs. Dillon missed all of last year recovering from a knee injury.
“We’ve got guys that can do it all — catch, run between the tackles, outside the tackles,” Dooley said. “It’s who can be consistent, protect the football and do the pass blocking. All of those guys bring something to the table.
“Rhymes always has been explosive. He could play receiver if he wanted to. Another year and he’s more mature. He was just a semester out of high school when he came here. Development in the spring will make him a much better player.
"Quarles has fit in. He’s a leader, no question about it. We’re happy to have him in the backfield as well as special teams. Dillon is all we thought he would be. He had a little setback in spring but he’s hungry and ready to go. He’s healthy.”
Dooley has some sorting out to do with the offensive line, which returns four players who have started in the past. One of those, Bernard Childs, sat out Wednesday as did McNeese transfer Cameron Foster, who had his left forearm and hand bandaged.