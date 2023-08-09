Southern was back on the practice field after taking Sunday off with a workout in shorts Monday and its first practice in full pads Tuesday.
A handful of fans turned out on a warm but breezy evening at the practice field. Coach Eric Dooley has been pleased with the way his team came out of summer conditioning, especially considering the record heat Baton Rouge has been experiencing.
The team will continue 7 p.m. practices until classes begin Aug. 21, then will start going at 3 p.m.
“First day in full pads and I feel we’re ready,” Dooley said. “We could have started (hitting) the first day. I just went by the rules with the acclimation period. When you have the luxury of having 86 guys here all summer, it gives you the ability to do things you should be able to do early in fall camp."
The team will hold its first major scrimmage Saturday, then is set for another the following Saturday for fan day. That scrimmage will be open to the public.
Dooley said he’s been mindful of the heat issues but that his team has not had any major issues.
“We haven’t had to deal with the serious heat,” he said. “Every day we’ve been blessed, it’s been overcast. I’m doing the right thing, I guess.
“We’re doing a lot of extra stuff to keep them cooled down. We have a lot of water breaks, Powerade breaks, so they can get the electrolytes back in their system.
"We’re a fast-paced team. We constantly move. We have to practice smart.”
Dooley said Harold Blood continues to excel as the starting quarterback, but he is being pressed by transfers Noah Bodden and Dylan Mehrotra.
“I feel real good about Blood,” Dooley said. “He hasn’t hit anything we threw at him that he could not handle. He’s shown a lot of leadership and growth when he gets on the field with the offense — how he’s evolved with the offense and understanding what it takes to be a leader.
"The other young men are stepping up and doing the same thing. It’s Harold Blood’s job not to lose and those guys' job to take it.”
Practice notes
Offensive linemen Bernard Childs, Cameron Foster and Cherlson Paul sat out the Tuesday practice. Childs likely will take over at center when he returns in the coming weeks with current center Kyree Wade sliding over to guard.
Tight end Dupree Fuller left practice early and headed back to the locker room with a member of the training staff.
Transfer Rasheed Lyles will play end and move inside on passing downs with Tahj Brown, a reserve defensive tackle last year, and Khristian Zachary working at tackles, and Ckelby Givens is at the other end. Transfers Darrius Harry and Cameron Plummer are also working at end.
Southern returns both starting linebackers Jalen Campbell and Derrick Williams, but defensive coordinator Henry Miller said newcomers Mike Jones, Willie Matthews and Josh Tate have brought speed and depth to the equation.