Southern linebacker Jalen Campbell (56) flies after Grambling quarterback Julian Calvez (4) for a sack during the second half of the 49th Bayou Classic on Nov. 26 at the Caesars Superdome. Campbell is expected to be a defensive leader this season for the Jaguars. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)