More than 100 Southern University football players arrived on campus and moved into Gradison Hall near A.W. Mumford Stadium on Tuesday for the beginning of preseason practice.
The first workout is slated for 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, with coach Eric Dooley scheduled to meet with the media just before practice begins. The team will practice at 6:55 p.m. until classes begin Aug. 21.
With a higher rate of attrition and newcomers because of the transfer portal, Dooley said last week he’s looking for team leaders to step up quickly. He singled out players such as quarterback Harold Blood, guard Kyree Wade-McLeod, linebacker Jalen Campbell, end Ckelby Givens and punter Robens Beauplan as some of the holdovers already establishing themselves.
“We have several leaders,” Dooley said. “You have to have guys that are like-minded, guys that understand. We have guys that have stepped up and the name that stands out to me is Harold Blood. He’s doing everything you ask him to do. He graduated this past spring, he’s got two years to play. He’s a leader and displays it in everything he does, on the field and off the field.
“Jalen Campbell is another one I'm confident in what he’s doing and understands what it takes to be a championship football team. Robens Beauplan graduated as well. Ckelby Givens is just a sophomore, but you couldn’t tell if you came out there. You’d think he was a fifth-year senior.”
Blood won the starting quarterback job and Campbell led the team with 82 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season. Wade-McLeod is in his second season after transferring from Grambling and received a special waiver from the NCAA to get another season of eligibility. Givens was one of the top SWAC freshman defenders with 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. Beauplans averaged 40 yards on 36 punts and had seven downed inside the 20-yard line.
Dooley also was impressed with his team’s conditioning during the summer. He said the staff is way ahead of last year’s pace and the team has a greater understanding of his expectations.
“It’s knowing who the guys are and what they are set up to do,” Dooley said. “We had a great summer, it went by fast. It’s time to find out what they put in and what they’re going to get out of it.
"They understand more, they know what to expect and how to attack it. I do like our strength and conditioning. They haven’t stopped since the spring.”
Dooley is replacing three coaches from last year’s staff. Quarterbacks coach Willie Totten came on to replace Jonathan Williams prior to the spring. Defensive ends coach La Allan Clark left before spring and was replaced by Colyn Givens, who recently left for an assistant’s job at Texas-San Antonio. Receivers coach Devin Fosselman also left after the season, but Dooley has yet to announce who will take over for Givens and Fosselman.