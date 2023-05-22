The transfer portal has created an ‘easy come, easy go’ theme for college athletes movement, and Southern found out last week how casual the process has become.
Two weeks after getting a commitment from Central Arkansas' Clifton McDowell, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback flipped to Montana. This was his Twitter post:
“I would like to thank the entire coaching staff @ The University of Southern A&M College for offering their opportunity to represent their program. I am forever grateful for the support I received from both the coaching staff and Jaguar Nation. The love that I received from the program is truly one of a kind. After great thought and prayer amongst my family, I have decided to decommit from the university.”
McDowell told 406 MT Sports he changed his mind after visiting the Missoula, Montona, campus and meeting the coaching staff and players.
“I went out there on the 10th (Wednesday) and it was everything that coach Green said: loving environment, family environment, they treated me like I was already on the team. It just felt too good."
A native of Spring, Texas, McDowell played the 2021 season at Kilgore Community College after two seasons at UL. Last season, he was a backup at UCA where he completed 10 of 21 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and two more scores.
Southern coach Eric Dooley declined to comment citing NCAA rules. The Jaguars have also received a commitment via Twitter from Sam Houston State defensive lineman Cameron Plummer (6-6, 230), who played three games with five tackles, 1½ for loss.
"Blessed beyond measure!!! SU I’ll be there soon," Plummer wrote on his Twitter account.