In Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches conference call, Southern coach Eric Dooley rated his team’s offensive performance as a four out of 10.
The easy target is starting quarterback Harold Blood, who has turned the ball over three times as often (six) as he has thrown touchdown passes (two).
But Dooley still likes the way his quarterback has shown improvement and pointed out one consistent problem is an inability of his team to run the ball. That’s one place Dooley is focusing with the SWAC opener coming at 6 p.m. Saturday against Alabama A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
In fact, Dooley said there would be some changes up front with the running game averaging 3.2 yards per carry, not counting sack yardage.
“It’s not what we’re looking for, what we envision,” Dooley said Tuesday. “We have a lot of talent in the running back room, but there are other pieces to it. We have to correct what’s up front, and I think we’ve done that. I think you’ll see a much better, polished running team this week.
“It’s going to be some change. But not with starters, just different positions.”
An inability to run allows the opposing defense to drop eight players into coverage, which is creating issues for Blood. He has been sacked seven times and thrown four interceptions, while fumbling the ball away twice after being hit in the pocket.
Currently, the tackles are Bryce McNair and Eli Fields, the guards Josh Trask and Tre Newsome, and center Bernard Childs.
“We have a lot of guys who are back. Experience shouldn’t be an issue. After you play your first game, there’s no such thing as experience," Dooley said. "We’ve played enough games and watched enough games to understand what it takes. Those guys understand. It doesn’t take but one mistake for the offensive line to not do well. I feel good about those young men and think we'll have a better effort running the ball.”
Dooley didn’t overlook the defense, which allowed Jackson State 221 yards rushing and 7 of 14 on third-down conversions in the 27-14 loss Saturday. Southern also was burned on plays of 75 and 63 yards with poor tackling and positioning.
“I’m disappointed because I know we’re a fast and physical defense,” Dooley said. “We pride ourselves on tackling. For it not to happen in a game of that magnitude is very disappointing.
"I can’t beat a dead horse. They understand, we’ve made the corrections and we’ll move on. You will see the team we expected from the beginning of the year.”
The players say they haven’t let up, especially with the first conference game looming.
“The energy doesn’t ever stop in practice at all,” defensive tackle Rasheed Lyles said. “We’re going to get after it every single day, nonstop. It’s a business, constant competition. These last two games don’t define us.”
Said running back Gary Quarles, who will be playing against his former team: “We still have confidence in each other. The goal is the goal. We’re sticking with each other, we’re family, brothers. We’ve been sticking it out since the summer and fall. I’m trying to lead the way, showing them the ropes on how to win, come in day in and day out and work. Be detailed. That’s the biggest part of going to the next level.”
Stats do-over
Because of technical problems with the stat keeping Saturday, some of Southern’s final numbers vs. Jackson State have been adjusted. Harold Blood completed 25 of 44 passes for 320 yards. For the season, he is 42 of 78 (54%) for 486 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Running back Kendric Rhymes rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries and led the Jaguars with seven receptions for 48 yards. Wide receiver August Pitre caught three passes for 81 yards and Cassius Allen four for 82.