The Southern football team received a commitment from former Central Arkansas quarterback Clifton McDowell, who announced his choice on Twitter last week.
McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat player, was a backup for the Bears last season, completing 10 of 21 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 132 yards and two scores.
“Thankful for the schools for extending scholarship opportunities and truly believing in me to win championships for (their) program. After great thought and prayer, I am committed to The Southern University and A&M College,” he wrote on Twitter.
McDowell, a native of Spring, Texas, spent the 2021 season at Kilgore Community College.
McDowell joins a crowded Southern quarterback room that includes Harold Blood, Noah Bodden, Dylan Mehrotra and Chris Tucker.