The opposing coaches in the 49th annual Bayou Classic couldn’t be coming from more divergent points of view than Grambling’s Hue Jackson and Southern’s Eric Dooley.
Jackson, a Californian by birth and an NFL coach by trade, wasn’t aware of how hotly contested the series was until recently. Dooley grew up in the heat of the rivalry.
Both understand the importance of the game that kicks off at 1 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday and will be televised on NBC. Each program has won the game 24 times.
“It’s an exciting time to be a part of this,” said Jackson, who served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders. “I’ve been involved in a lot of big football games in my career in the NFL. But trust me, there’s nothing like this. The energy, the feeling. I didn’t know it was 24-24, and I didn’t want to look and find that out. Now I know.”
Dooley, a New Orleans native, knew because he first attended the game when it was played at Tulane Stadium. While it’s the first Bayou Classic for Jackson, Dooley is logging his 18th but first as a head coach.
“I knew it was 24-24, there’s no secret to that,” said Dooley, drawing a large round of laughter at Monday’s news conference. “Whether it was 24-1, I know the magnitude of this football game.”
Southern (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) also is playing for something a little more tangible than bragging rights. A victory gives them the SWAC West Division title and a berth in the championship game next Saturday at unbeaten Jackson State. He’ll remind his team first things first, but there are enough Jaguars who understand there is no season beyond Saturday if they don't beat their arch rivals.
“They’re going to fight you for 60 minutes,” Dooley said of Grambling. “You see the adjustments they made as the season went on. They became a better football team. Most of the time when you get a new football coach, you try to find your true identity. As the season goes on and you get toward the end, you find it and know what to work on.”
Grambling (3-7, 2-5) has come on strong in the latter part of the season, scoring back-to-back victories against Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Both teams had an off week to heal up and reset for the final push.
Southern expects to have quarterback BeSean McCray back after he missed most of the last game against Mississippi Valley because of an injury on the opening drive.
“They’re at the top of the charts when it comes to offensive football and the things they’ve done,” Jackson said. “They play very sound defense. I’m expecting a well-coached team to play against another team that’s going to fight their tails off to win a football game.”
Jackson is wary of the Jaguars' defensive pressure, especially since he’s got a freshman quarterback, Julian Calvez, starting in a spotlight game.
“They come after you; they have a good front seven,” Jackson said. “They come after the quarterback. We have a young quarterback who is going to have to stand in there, make decisions under duress and make the right play.”
Dooley said his team won’t shrink from the challenge.
“The time is now,” he said. “What better day, what better week, what better year for the Jaguars? I know Jaguar Nation is going to be there.”