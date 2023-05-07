Southern’s offense exploded for 12 hits, including three home runs to beat Prairie View 11-3 in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader at Lee-Hines Field.
The victory gave Southern (16-24, 11-9 in SWAC play) the series win after a 3-2 victory Friday night. Rain Saturday forced the teams into the doubleheader. The Jaguars pulled to within a game of the Panthers (17-29, 13-9) for third place in the West Division.
Southern broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by O’Neill Burgos, his eighth of the season. Three batters later, Hunter Tabb hit a two-run shot to left field, his third. Jah’li Hendricks added a solo homer in the eighth.
The Jaguars kept the hitting vibe going. Justin Wiley hit a run-scoring double and Jaylen Armstrong added his fourth hit of the game, a run-scoring triple to right field. Armstrong, the Jaguars leading hitter, also had two singles and a double and two RBI. Hendricks also knocked in a pair of runs.
Jaguar starting pitcher Antoine Harris gave up only one run but struggled with his control, walking five. He left after walking the first two batters in the fourth inning and was pulled in favor of Drew Lasseigne (3-2), who went four innings to get the victory. He allowed seven hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks.
Ranard Grace and Riley Ashton combined for the final two innings.