The odds are stacked against Southern when the Jaguars travel up Interstate 55 to play Jackson State for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
The Tigers (11-0) beat the Jaguars 35-0 on Oct. 29. Jackson State is looking for its second consecutive SWAC title and another shot in the Celebration Bowl after losing last season. The Tigers enter the game as 20-point favorties.
Southern, meanwhile, staggered to a 7-4 finish with a sputtering offense. But it’s a one-shot opportunity, and Southern only needs to pull together its best effort for 60 minutes for its first SWAC title since 2013.
“I don’t care who you put on the other sideline, the SWAC is on the line,” Southern senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “We’re going to get after whoever is out there. They’re a great team, and he’s (Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders) a great player, but we’re going out there to win the SWAC championship.
“They’re a good, fundamentally sound team. They’ve got some good players and we’ve got talent as well.”
Another huge crowd is expected for the age-old rivals who drew 53,855 in the first game, the fifth-largest crowd for an HBCU game this season.
Both sides are expecting an even bigger, and more hostile, contingent this time around. Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said that’s nothing new for the Southern program.
“When you play at Southern, you understand the stage you’re playing on,” Dooley said. “The crowd is never going to be a factor for us. Going back to the first game, we had opportunities, things we missed on. We should have scored early in the game. We missed opportunities. I think Jaguar Nation is going to be there as well.
“There’s no such thing to me as an advantage. You prepare, you know how to get them prepared. Everyone feels they have a chance. I never met a coach who thought he was going to lose a game. Any time we step on the field, we feel we can win the game.”
To do so, Southern has to get more out of its offense, which had only 221 yards in the first meeting with Jackson State and 258 last week against Grambling. The passing attack has produced fewer than 100 yards in three of its last four games.
Tigers coach Deion Sanders admitted that his offense also has been in the doldrums of late, but the JSU defense has been on task throughout the season. The unit allows 10.1 points and only 216.9 yards per game. Twice it stonewalled the Southern offense when the Jaguars had first downs inside the Jackson State 30-yard line.
“This is what you live for,” Southern wide receiver Chandler Whitfield said. “You want to go against guys like that. We know what we’ve got to do and in this game you’re going to see that. The SWAC championship is on the line, it’s do or die.”
It will be the first title game for Southern since making back-to-back trips in 2018-19 under Dawson Odums, and the eighth trip overall with a 3-4 record.
The dry spell for conference titles is now at 10 years since Odums guided the Jaguars to a victory against Jackson State in the 2013 championship game. Southern is 2-0 against Jackson State in the title game, but 0-2 in the last two regular-season meetings.
“It definitely motivated us,” Ivy said of the 35-0 loss on Oct. 29. “It’s definitely not the type of ball we like to display. We’re definitely going to change that.”