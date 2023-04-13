Maybe it was having a whole week off or maybe simply just enjoying the comforts of home, but the Southern baseball team looked like a different club Tuesday and is hoping to carry the momentum into another home series.
Coming off a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View on Tuesday, the Jaguars take aim at moving up in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with a three-game home series against Texas Southern beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Lee Hines Field.
The series continues at 3 p.m. Saturday and wraps up at 1 p.m. Sunday. The schedule could change with the threat of rain during the weekend.
Rain pushed last weekend’s games at Prairie View to Southern for a doubleheader, and the Jaguars (11-18, 7-4 SWAC) looked strong in taking 5-4 and 4-3 victories to move into a second-place tie in the SWAC West Division with Prairie View. Grambling (14-18, 9-3) is in first place while Texas Southern (21-13, 7-5) is a half-game behind Southern and PVU.
“This is a good sign to go out and get two wins,” Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We got to play at home, something we haven’t done in a while. I feel good about it. We have three big games this weekend. We have to show up ready to go. I know Texas Southern will be ready to go.”
Southern went a week without playing because of the rain, but it didn’t hurt the pitching. The Jaguars got four scoreless innings from starter Nick Wilson and three from Anthony Fidanza, allowing the Jaguars to take earlier leads. The Jaguars pitched well on the back end, too.
Drew Lasseigne pitched three innings while allowing only one run and three hits with four strikeouts. Jaden Brasseaux and Enrique Ozoa each threw two scoreless innings in the nightcap. Outside of Jerry Burkett, who walked four, six other Southern pitchers combined to walk only three in 16 innings.
Crenshaw said his starting pitchers will be Jalon Long (2-1, 7.75 ERA), Antoine Harris (0-4, 11.65) and Nick Wilson (2-2, 5.22).
Jaylen Armstrong had a pair of run-scoring doubles in the first game, including the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth, while JJ Rollon hit his first home run. Southern had only five hits in the nightcap but it was enough. Jah’li Hendricks had a two-run single and Gustavo Nava Sanchez a run-scoring double.
“Those two games were really big,” said Armstrong, who is Southern’s leading hitter with a .355 average. “We’ll take the momentum into this weekend and hope we can do it again.”
Three weeks ago, the Jaguars took two of three games at Texas Southern, which has 43 homers and 64 stolen bases. The Tigers took two of three from Grambling last weekend.
Outfielder Daalen Adderly is batting .449 with four homers, 30 RBIs and 11 stolen bases for Texas Southern. Designated hitter Alexander Olivio is hitting .391 with eight homers and 41 RBIs.
The Tigers’ top pitchers are Abraham Delon (3-1, 3.17) and Domenic Martinez (5-2, 3.72).