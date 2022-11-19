Southern now has a second chance to take first place.
Losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern on Saturday have reopened the door for the Jaguars to capture the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division with a victory in the 49th Bayou Classic next Saturday.
To regain a shot at the division title, Southern needed help in two games: Alabama A&M had to defeat Texas Southern, and Mississippi Valley State had to stage an upset of Prairie View.
Alabama A&M scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a 17-point deficit in a 24-20 victory against TSU in Huntsville, Alabama. Earlier in the day, Mississippi Valley State notched its second victory of the season, a surprising 27-7 victory against Prairie View.
The Panthers finished the season with a 5-3 record in SWAC play, and Texas Southern finished 4-4.
If Southern beats Grambling, the Jaguars would finish 5-3, tied with Prairie View. The Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Prairie View, having defeated the Panthers 45-13 in October.
Southern can now advance to the SWAC title game if it wins the Bayou Classic. If so, the Jaguars would play at Jackson State on Dec. 3 for the conference championship.
The Jaguars' loss two weeks ago at Florida A&M appeared to snuff out their chances, the Saturday's action reopened the door.
Texas Southern appeared to have its first division title since 2010 wrapped up, leading 20-3 in the fourth quarter. But A&M quarterback Xavier Lankford threw two touchdown passes and ran 38 yards for the game-winning points on a fourth-and-1 play with 1:00 left.
Texas Southern could have clinched the game, leading 20-10, when quarterback Andrew Body broke a long run and appeared headed for a touchdown. But an Alabama A&M player knocked the ball out of his hands at the 1-yard line, and it rolled through the end zone, giving A&M possession at its 20-yard line.
Lankford then guided his team on an 80-yard, five-play drive ending with a 34-yard TD pass to Cameron Young with 6:15 left, opening the door for the winning drive.
Body passed for 191 yards and two TDs and rushed for 149 yards but was injured on the fumble and did not return.
In Itta Bena, Mississippi, Prairie View took a 7-0 lead over Mississippi Valley, but the Delta Devils took control with 17 third-quarter points. Valley got the first of two field goals from Orlando Fernandez, then took the lead on a 15-yard TD pass from Jalani Eason to Sylvester Campbell.
The Devils made it 17-7 on a 47-yard interception return by Kenneth Martin. Another Fernandez field goal and a 5-yard run by Jared Wilson locked up Valley's upset win.
Prairie View outgained Valley 285-264, including 203 yards rushing. But the Panthers had four turnovers and got only 82 yards passing from quarterback Trazon Connley.