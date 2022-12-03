JACKSON, Miss. — Southern couldn’t stop irrepressible Jackson State from rolling to its 12th victory and the SWAC championship, even with Jackson's coach having one foot out the door.
The Jaguars dug themselves a hole too deep to climb out of with an awful first quarter and watched a rally fall short in a 43-24 loss in the SWAC championship game Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Reports that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is leaving for the Colorado coaching job went viral the night before the game, but it didn’t stop the Tigers from racking up their second consecutive league title at Southern’s expense.
The Jaguars (7-5) didn't help their own cause with three first-quarter turnovers — two by starting quarterback BeSean McCray and one by his replacement, Harold Blood — that the Tigers turned into a 26-0 lead. A third Jaguars quarterback, Bubba McDaniel, entered to give the Jaguars a fighting chance that still fell short.
McDaniel, playing in his final college game, rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 220 yards, including a 34-yard score to Chandler Whitfield. McDaniel’s 43-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw in the third quarter pulled Southern to 36-24, but Jackson State answered with quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ fourth touchdown pass on the next drive.
“(I told the offense) to ride for me because I’m going to ride for them, and don’t look at the scoreboard because it don’t matter,” said McDaniel, who came off the bench two games ago to guide Southern to a 27-7 victory against Mississippi Valley. “We have to put our heads down and play, leave it all out on the field.
“You always prepare like you are the starter. That’s my mindset I go by every week.”
Shedeur Sanders, the game's offensive MVP, connected on 31 of 44 passes for 305 yards. He threw scoring passes of 14 and 40 yards to Shane Hooks in the first quarter, 14 to Kevin Coleman and 9 to Rico Powers for the final points. The Tigers move on to the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Dec. 17 in Atlanta.
The trouble for Southern started on its second series. Trailing 3-0, Herman Smith picked off a pass by McCray and returned the ball 37 yards to Southern's 1-yard line. Sy’Veon Wilkerson scored two plays later.
Blood replaced McCray and was sacked on a third down, fumbling the ball when hit by Baron Hopson. Antonio Doyle recovered at the Jaguars' 14 and Sanders threw a touchdown to Hooks on the next play.
McCray returned but fumbled on his third play back. Four plays later Sanders hit Hooks over the middle and, two missed tackles later, he sprinted into the end zone for a 26-0 lead.
“Sometimes you can say it was a bad start, I thought their defense played well,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “They’ve been No. 1 and did some things that caused us some problems. You can’t turn the football over on a good team and think you have a chance. They still fought to the end and I commend my players."
McCray has been struggling of late. He hadn’t passed for more than 100 yards in his past four SWAC games and Dooley had a quick hook with him.
“I didn’t think he got shook up (by the interception),” Dooley said. “My mindset was it’s now or never. You don’t have another opportunity to fix it next week, you have to fix it right now. We thought that was the move at the time. It paid off in some ways. We lost some things when we pulled him, but we laid everything on the line and Jackson State came out victorious.”
Southern outscored Jackson State 24-17 after McDaniel entered the game and helped the Jaguars become the first team to get at least 400 yards against the Tigers' defense, which had allowed only one team to get 300 and had allowed only 12 touchdowns all season.
On his first drive, McDaniel moved the Jaguars 82 yards in 12 plays and scored on a 4-yard run. He also took Southern to a field goal just before halftime.
“Once I saw where things were going, sometimes you have to go with experience,” Dooley said. “He’s been there, done that and understands what it took. He always stays ready.”