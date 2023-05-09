BR.gramblingsouthern.042223_6984 MJ.JPG

Southern infielder Jah'li Hendricks (4) lays down a bunt to drive in a run against Grambling in the bottom of the fourth inning of a SWAC game on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Southern University's home baseball game Tuesday against UNO has been postponed until 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lee-Hines Field because of expected bad weather, the school announced Tuesday.

Christian Davis is expect to start for the Jaguars (17-24) against the Privateers (28-20). Southern is on a three-game winning streak after sweeping Prairie View last weekend to move into third place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race.

Southern travels to Alcorn State for a three-game series beginning Friday.