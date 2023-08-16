Southern has one of the top returning linebacker duos in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and now the program has much stronger backup.
Jalen Campbell and Derrick Williams were solid throughout last season, and they're a big reason defense was the Jaguars’ strength. But three newcomers bring speed and smarts to solidify the depth and make the position more effective.
Junior college transfers Mike Jones, Willie Mathews and Joshua Tate solved an immediate need for the Jaguars and are blending in well.
“We’ve got a really good group of linebackers this year,” defensive coordinator Henry Miller said. “Those three new guys were an upgrade just with their speed.”
There’s nothing slow about Campbell and Williams, but Miller would like to rest them a little more, and now he feels he has the depth to do it. Campbell was the leading tackler with 82 stops, including 14 for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Williams was third with 53 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups.
“Jalen is my buddy. We’re like two peas in a pod,” Williams said. “Our chemistry this year is going to show on the field even more with our improved communication. We should take both our games to a whole other level.
“I want to lead by example — less talk, more action — and show my guys they can lean on me and depend on me for anything. We’ve got a lot of speed, firepower and depth to our room that we needed. We’ll be able to play fast and physically because we've got more guys who can go out there and do the same thing. We’ve got guys flying around and they’re going to see a lot of playing time.”
Jones (6-1, 230) is a native of New Orleans but grew up in Houston after his family evacuated because of Hurricane Katrina. He plays the Mike linebacker spot behind Campbell and said he’s thrilled to be home.
“It’s been great. I’m glad to be here, blessed with this opportunity,” he said. “I love the environment, coaches and teammates. It’s a family atmosphere. This feels like home. I’m in my birth state and I was meant to be here.
“My transition from juco to HBCU has been very smooth. I’m getting my bearings together and learning from my teammates. I have a good linebacker coach in coach (Terrence) Graves. He played the position a while back; that helps a lot.”
Williams said Jones is “real strong, quick on his feet and a quick thinker,” and that Matthews (6-0, 22) “has got a motor; he likes to fly around fast and hit people.”
Tate (6-1, 200) is more of a hybrid linebacker who is versatile and a good cover linebacker.
“They all have their own little pizazz,” Williams said.
Coach Eric Dooley targeted the linebacker position in this recruiting class, seeing the need for depth. He said he hasn’t been disappointed.
“I like our linebacker crew,” he said. “Matthews had a good scrimmage Saturday, flew around to the football. Then you talk about ‘Mr. Consistent,’ Jalen Campbell. Derrick Williams has made himself into a very good linebacker. He’s got speed and understanding. Now he has to soak up the knowledge part of the game. We’ve improved ourselves at that position.”