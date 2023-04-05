Early season difficulties are no big concern for Southern baseball, a program with a habit of making late runs.
But coach Chris Crenshaw would like to see his team pitch a little better as the Jaguars go into their fourth Southwestern Athletic Conference weekend series at Prairie View beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The games could be pushed back a day or two because of looming bad weather.
“It’s looking like we’re going to play Saturday and Sunday,” Crenshaw said. “We’ll go tomorrow in case we can play Friday.
“We’ve got to pitch better, that’s where it all starts. If we pitch better, we play better. Hopefully this weekend we pitch a whole lot better than we did last night. It will give us a chance to win the series.”
Southern (8-18, 5-4 SWAC) allowed 13 hits, 11 walks and three hit batters in a 13-0 loss at South Alabama on Tuesday. The pitching against Alcorn State the previous weekend was better except for the Saturday game where three Jaguars allowed 15 runs, 16 hits, nine walks and a hit batter. Alcorn entered the game winless in SWAC play and with two wins overall.
Crenshaw is still looking for a third weekend starter to add to Jalon Long and Nick Wilson. Daren Smith, Christian Davis and Antoine Harris have all had a shot.
PVU (11-19, 7-2) lost two of three to Texas Southern last weekend to fall a game behind Grambling (8-1) in the SWAC West standings. Southern and Texas Southern are tied for third at 5-4.
Third baseman Sebastian Cordia leads the Panthers with a .354 batting average and has a homer with 13 RBIs. Michael Burroughs is batting .348 while Alex Martinez leads the Panthers with two homers and 18 RBIs. PVU has hit only six homers overall.
Matthew Krall (2-1, 5.85 ERA), Victor Mendoza (2-2, 5.94) and Michael Dews (2-4, 6.75) are the Panthers’ top three pitchers.
Southern’s top hitter is center fielder Jaylen Armstrong, who is batting .360 with three homers and 19 RBIs. First baseman O’Neill Burgos has been on a tear for the Jaguars, raising his average to .244 after a slow start. He leads Southern with four homers and 28 RBIs.
“We got some guys in (at South Alabama) that didn’t play over the weekend, guys who needed reps,” Crenshaw said. “There’s something missing but I don’t think it’s the effort. We haven’t hit our stride. Hopefully we will over the next three games.
“(PVU) has had a lot of success. They’ve pitched well, gotten hits when they needed to. Hopefully we can go there and steal some of their mojo.”