When any college football signing day rolls around, coaches start talking about needs, both foundational and immediate.
Southern coach Eric Dooley can add urgent to the mix.
Dooley said he hopes to sign between eight and 12 players when the NCAA’s early signing period begins Wednesday, one day after he lost his starting quarterback of 12 games to the transfer portal.
BeSean McCray’s departure leaves the job up for grabs for the second consecutive offseason, and losing senior Bubba McDaniel makes the need even more imperative. McCray announced Monday he was entering the transfer portal.
“With the early signing period, it gives you the luxury of getting some immediate needs,” Dooley said Monday. “With BeSean going into the transfer portal, that’s always an immediate need. Not only because he’s leaving but a senior, Bubba McDaniel, as well. We were going to sign a quarterback regardless.
“You always want to shore up both sides of the ball when you’re talking about the offensive and defensive lines. That makes the difference when you are trying to build a football team. Look at the national championship game. The interior line on both teams was pretty good, and that made all the difference in the game. We’re going to take a look at some offensive and defensive linemen.”
Southern returns Harold Blood, Noah Bodden and Chris Tucker, none of whom have taken a significant amount of snaps at quarterback. Blood played in five games and threw 19 passes. Bodden and Tucker each played one game and combined to throw five passes.
“We will look into the transfer portal for a quarterback,” Dooley said. “It takes away nothing from the high school ranks. They have tremendous players. We’re looking for an immediate impact, but you have to make sure it fits. If we find that person in the portal, we will look into it.”
Perhaps a bigger area of concern is the offensive line, and right behind that the defensive line and linebacker. Southern loses four starters on the offensive line, including All-SWAC center Dallas Black. Eli Whitfield and Bryce McNair, who shared the right tackle job, will return along with guard Tre Newsome.
The defensive line loses Jason Dumas, Camron Peterson, Jordan Lewis and Tahj Brown. Dooley said he also needs linebackers to build depth behind starters Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams.
“We probably won’t sign any from high school in the early period,” he said. "You look there for some depth after you get your immediate needs that can be impactful now. I expect to have some guys to enroll in January and help us out.”
Into the portal
McCray is the third Jaguar player to enter the portal. Kicker Luke Jackson announced earlier that he planned to transfer, and defensive back Joshua Short also has entered his name.
Final HBCU rankings
Southern finished No. 5 (coaches) and No. 7 (media) in the BOXTOROW HBCU top 10 polls finalized after North Carolina Central’s Celebration Bowl victory against Jackson State.
North Carolina Central, coached by former Jaguars defensive coordinator Trei Oliver, was first in both polls, followed by Jackson State and Florida A&M.