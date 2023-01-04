The Southern men held off Prairie View in the closing minutes as they picked up a 66-62 win at the William Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas.
Southern (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) trailed 4-3 in the early going, its only deficit of the game. The Jaguars led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but Prairie View (5-10, 1-1) rallied in the closing minutes.
Southern took a 63-50 lead on Terrell Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:27 left. Sparked by Nikkei Rutty’s three-point play, Prairie View came back with a 10-0 run. Jeremiah Gambrell stole the ball from Williams with 45 seconds left, but was called for an offensive foul.
P.J. Byrd made a 20-foot jumper and added a free throw with four seconds left as Southern found just enough offense.
Williams led a balanced Southern attack with 17 points while Brion Whitley added 11. The Jaguars also got eight points apiece from Tyrone Lyons and Jalen Reynolds, who was Southern’s main inside scoring threat.
Will Douglas scored 25 to lead Prairie View, which won the rebounding battle 38-33 but made only 16 of 27 free throws.
In the women’s game, icy shooting proved to be too much for Southern to overcome as the Jaguars fell in overtime 55-52.
Genovea Johnson banked in a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game 49-49 and force overtime. But after Tyeneisha Metcalf’s three-point play gave the Jaguars a 52-49 lead, they were scoreless the rest of the way.
Diana Rosenthal, who led all scorers with 28 points, made two buckets to give Prairie View (4-9, 1-1) a 53-52 lead with two minutes left. Metcalf missed a 3-point attempt, and Jessica Soders jumper gave the Panthers a three-point lead.
Southern had one last possession with 17 seconds left, but Metcalf’s shot was off the mark as time ran out.
Southern (4-9, 1-1) led 19-6 after one quarter but lost its shooting touch. The Jaguars made just 5 of 28 shots in the second and third quarters combined, and fell behind 37-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Johnson scored four points to help Southern close to within 39-37. There were three lead changes in the closing minutes before Johnson’s off-balance 3-pointer tied the score 49-49 with three seconds left.
For the game, Southern made 22 of 63 shots from the field and 6 of 21 free throws. Metcalf and Johnson each finished with 13 points.