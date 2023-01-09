It took the Southern men’s basketball team about 10 minutes of game time to find its comfort zone against Bethune-Cookman. The Jaguars buried the visiting Wildcats with an avalanche of points after that.
Led by Isaiah Rollins with 24 points, Southern led by as many as 30 points and cruised in the second half while routing Bethune-Cookman 102-75.
After shooting 70% in the second half of Saturday’s win over Florida A&M, Southern continued that trend. The Jaguars made 15 3-pointers and shot 58.2% against Bethune-Cookman.
The win keeps Southern (8-9, 4-0 SWAC) on top of the conference standings. It was an impressive showing against a Bethune-Cookman team that had pushed Grambling before losing a close game Saturday.
Also coming up big for Southern was Tyrone Lyons with 23 points, and Bryson Etienne with three 3-pointers and 13 points. Conference assist leader P.J. Byrd finished with seven points and four assists.
Bethune-Cookman (5-11, 1-2) got eight 3-pointers from Zion Hartman. He finished with a game-high 36 points, but none of the points mattered. The Wildcats also got 16 points from Marcus Garrett.
Southern led 50-31 at halftime. Brion Whitley and Terrell Williams each made 3-pointers as the Jaguars extended their advantage to 65-40 with 14 minutes left in the game. Southern’s largest lead was 91-61.
The game was close in the early going with seven lead changes. Bethune-Cookman made five 3-pointers and trailed 28-23 after Kevin Davis’ 3-pointer from the top of the key. The Jaguars then outscored the Wildcats 22-8 over the last seven minutes of the half to take a 50-31 halftime lead.
Rollins led the surge by making two 3-pointers. He was fouled on another 3-point try and made all three free throws. Rollins, whose previous career-high was 13 points, finished the half with 17 points.
Bethune-Cookman made seven 3-pointers in the half, but Southern was even better with 10.
Southern returns to action Saturday when it hosts Grambling for a 3 p.m. contest at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.