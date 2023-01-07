After trailing at halftime, the Southern men’s basketball team revved up its offense in the second half of Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference game against Florida A&M.
The Jaguars started the second half with a red-hot shooting touch and never let up as they rolled past the visiting Rattlers 84-66.
The win keeps Southern (7-9, 3-0) on top of the SWAC standings.
“It took us a while to get going,” said Southern coach Sean Woods, who gave credit to the Jaguars defense. “We switched defenses up a little bit (in the second half) and our guys responded. We executed, we were very precise and we got great shots.”
Florida A&M (2-11, 0-2) led 27-26 at halftime, but Southern wasted no time getting going in the second half. The Jaguars scored on their first six possessions of the half, and led 41-34 after Bryson Etienne’s 3-pointer.
The efficiency continued as Tyrone Lyons was fouled making a 3-pointer, and he added the free throw to give Southern a 57-46 lead with nine minutes left.
All totaled, Southern scored on 13 of its first 15 second-half possessions, and went on to make 19 of 27 shots (70.4%). The 58-point half also included seven 3-pointers.
“I think it was just momentum,” said Lyons, who was 7 of 10 from the field and scored 19 points. “We knew we came out flat in the first half. We had to put them away. They’re an opportunity team, we knew that.”
Southern got 18 points from Brion Whitley and 11 from Terrell Williams.
Both teams were sluggish to start the game. The score was tied 2-2 after five minutes, but Whitley’s 3-pointer helped Southern move out to an 11-4 lead.
Southern maintained its lead for most of the half and led 26-19 after P.J. Byrd’s fall-away jumper in the lane. The Jaguars came up empty the rest of the half as Florida A&M scored the last seven points to take a 27-26 lead into the break.
FAMU’s Dimingus Stevens gave Southern the most trouble, making four 3-pointers in the half. For the game, Stevens made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points.