Tyrone Lyons drained a 3-pointer with time running out in overtime to lift the Southern men’s basketball team to a 77-76 win over Texas Southern in its SWAC opener in Houston.
With six seconds left, Lyons rebounded Jordan Gilliam’s missed free throw and brought the ball up the right side of the court. He pulled up 5 feet behind the 3-point line. The shot was perfect and barely moved the net.
With less than one second left, Texas Southern was unable to get off a final shot.
Southern (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Texas Southern (4-10, 0-1) whittled away at the lead and caught the Jaguars with 48 seconds left.
TSU’s Zytarious Mortle, who led all scorers with 34 points, made two free throws to make it 63-63. Both teams miss shots in the closing seconds.
Texas Southern led 75-71 with 20 seconds left in overtime. Bryson Etienne, Southern’s top scorer with 18 points, made a 3-pointer to set the stage for the closing flurry.
Lyons finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Southern women also defeated their Texas Southern counterparts in the first game of the conference doubleheader. Genovea Johnson scored nine of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jaguars to a 70-62 win.
Southern (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) led 48-46 early in the fourth quarter, but Johnson made two free throws and a jumper, and Southern was on its way.
The game was Johnson’s third of the season after she missed most of Southern’s pre-conference schedule because of an injury.
“(Johnson) had a good game. We just need to get her conditioning all the way back,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We’ve been working her in practice, but there’s nothing like the intensity of a game.”
Amani McWain (13 points), Aleighyah Fontenot (11 points) and Sky Castro (seven rebounds) also played key roles against TSU.
The game opened with Texas Southern turning three Southern turnovers into a 7-0 lead. Johnson had a response by scoring eight first-quarter points as Southern closed to within 14-13 entering the second quarter.
Southern pulled even at 19-19 on Sirviva Legions steal and basket. The Jaguars then took their first lead on McWain’s long 3-pointer. Kyanna Morgan added two baskets as Southern took a 28-26 halftime lead.
Southern shot 40% from the field but grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. Texas Southern (0-12, 0-1) had chances to come back, but made only 19 of 34 free throws.
“I thought we played hard enough, but we need to tighten up on our execution,” Funchess said. “We need to close the game out the right way.”