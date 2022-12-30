Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist.
Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
“It's always good to go home and see family,” Etienne said. “I’m blessed when I play basketball anywhere, and it's an environment where I’m comfortable.”
Last season, that environment was one where Etienne helped TSU win the SWAC tournament after a second-place regular season. He came up big in the NCAA tournament, scoring 21 points as the Tigers won a First Four game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Two months later, Etienne announced he was transferring to Southern, and the transition has gone well. A second team preseason All-SWAC selection, he has been counted on as a team leader for the Jaguars. He has responded by scoring a team-best 12.1 points per game for a Southern squad that averages a league-best 73.3 points.
“We haven’t played our best yet,” Etienne said. “Some of the games (so far), the final score doesn’t reflect how hard we’ve played. Once we find our mojo, we’re going to be fine.”
Finding mojo will be a plus during the first week of SWAC play. In addition to playing at TSU (3-9), the preseason favorite to win the SWAC regular season, Southern (4-9) will play at Prairie View (4-8) on Wednesday.
It’s all part of an opening slate that features four conference games in eight days. Southern coach Sean Woods was grateful for the Christmas break after the Jaguars played 11 of their 13 nonconference games on the road.
“The travel was brutal,” Woods said. “By the time we played Southeastern (an 80-62 road loss on Dec. 21), we just had no gas left in the tank. We needed a break. We’re ready to start back up and focus on our master task of winning the SWAC championship.”
To accomplish that task, Southern will need production from Etienne as well as Brion Whitley, the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.5 points per game. The duo has combined to help Southern make a SWAC-best 108 3-pointers.
Southern also stands out with league-leading averages in assists (15.5), steals (9.6) and turnover margin (+3.5). Those numbers are needed since the Jaguars are last in the conference in rebounding with a 31.3 per game average.
The Jaguars will look to improve their inside numbers with help from Jalen Reynolds, who missed three nonconference games because of concussion protocol, and JaRonn Wilkens. Forward J’Quan Ewing has also missed time with medical issues.
“Having Jalen back will give us another dynamic,” Woods said. “Festus (Ndumanya) continues to get better and we’re also expecting more from JaRonn. Before Christmas we got real slim up front, but our depth should increase.”