The Southern men’s basketball team will have plenty of motivation when it hosts Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Grambling on Saturday.
It will be looking to reverse a downward trend in the rivalry series as well as maintain the momentum it has gained from a strong start in conference play. The Jaguars struggled to do either one of those last season.
When the teams play Saturday, Southern (8-9, 4-0) will be seeking its first home win against Grambling since 2018. Grambling (10-6, 3-1) has won five straight against Southern and 10 of the last 11 games in the series.
Saturday’s game will be webcast by HBCUGO with tip off set for 3 p.m.
“It’s a big game. It’s a new year and we’re going in and preparing to win the basketball game,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “It's about us. We just need to continue doing what we’re doing, and play the style that we’re playing.”
For now, that style has Southern alone in first place in the league standings, one-half game ahead of undefeated Jackson State.
Southern opened SWAC play by winning 77-76 in overtime at Texas Southern and 66-62 at Prairie View. It was a road trip that, based on the SWAC preseason poll, looked to be the Jaguars' toughest in conference, but they came through unscathed.
Last weekend, Southern returned home to post comfortable wins over Florida A&M (84-66) and Bethune-Cookman (102-75). In the two games combined, Southern shot 57.5% from the field, including a 25 of 50 showing from 3-point range.
“Our confidence is very high. We’re all having fun and sharing the basketball,” Woods said. “When you make shots like we are, it solidifies a lot of things.”
One player who has been making shots is Jaguars forward Tyrone Lyons, who was named the SWAC impact player of the week after a sizzling week shooting the ball. Averaging 21.0 points in the two wins, Lyons was 13 of 19 from the field and made 11 of 13 free throws.
“(Tyrone) is doing what we thought he would do,” Woods said. “He’s relaxed and playing with confidence. He’s showing why he was picked (preseason) as the most versatile player in the conference.”
Other leaders for Southern are Bryson Etienne (11.6 points per game) and Brion Whitley (10.8 points). Point guard P.J. Byrd leads the SWAC with 100 assists.
Grambling’s Cameron Christon and Shawndarius Cowart each gave Southern trouble last year. Christon (13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Cowart (11.6 points) return, and are joined by newcomer Carte'are Gordon are (12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds).
SOUTHERN WOMEN LOOK TO STAY ON TRACK: The Southern women will face their Grambling counterparts in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Also scheduled to be webcast by HBCUGO, the game will tip off at 12:30 p.m.
Southern (6-9, 3-1) and Grambling (4-11, 3-1) are part of a five-team logjam for second place in the SWAC standings. Jackson State, which hasn’t lost a conference game in two years, is the leader at 3-0.
Southern comes into the contest after close wins over Florida A&M (55-49) and Bethune-Cookman (65-63). The Jaguars almost squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against FAMU, but came back with a solid effort to hold off Bethune-Cookman.
Against the Wildcats, Southern made 7-of-14 3-pointers and shot 51% from the field.
“It was a big win as far as confidence,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Everybody was involved, everybody was cheering. You have to believe and you have to cheer for each other.”
Amani McWain led Southern with 15 points while Raven White added 13.