Southern football endured another night of mistakes, missed opportunities and points left on the field, but this time it had more than enough on the scoreboard.
The Jaguars defense bounced back to throttle visiting Alabama A&M and force four turnovers to secure a 20-10 victory at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday.
Southern’s offense again struggled to run the ball but got two touchdowns from former A&M All-Southwestern Athletic Conference running back Gary Quarles to win its first game of the season and the SWAC opener. It was Southern’s eighth consecutive victory against the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1).
“The most important thing to us is to go 1-0 (in the SWAC), and I thought those guys fought and battled to do that,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “It’s always easy to correct mistakes with a win. We’ll continue to grind and get better each week.”
The Jaguars defense stopped the last two A&M possessions with a fumble recovery by Tahj Brown and an interception by safety Horacio Johnson. Brown’s recovery after a sack by Ckelby Givens set up the clinching score, a 23-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin with 1:58 left.
Johnson’s pick, the first of his career, snuffed out the visitor's last drive.
“Wins always feel good, those losses are tough to take,” Brown said. “We knew what we wanted. We came out and got the victory and it feels amazing. We’ve got to keep working because there’s a lot more work to do.”
The offense once again got off to a good start but floundered most of the second half with penalties and red-zone failures. Quarles caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive after receiving the opening kickoff.
The Jaguars made it 17-3 in the third quarter after a fumble recovery by defensive tackle Davin Cotton at the Bulldogs’ 14-yard line. Quarles took a handoff on a counter play and cut between two defenders on the left side to cruise into the end zone for his first touchdown as a Jaguar.
“I’m happy to go 1-0,” Quarles said. “We’ve been preaching all week to run the ball. Once I got the ball, I hit it and saw a touchdown. I give all praise to my O-line. They’ve been working all week and deserve it.”
Southern’s offensive line actually struggled throughout the game after the lineup was shuffled before and during the game, playing seven different players. The Jaguars finished with 62 yards on 35 carries, but Quarles came up with the timely run when Southern needed it.
The Southern defense did the same to A&M, the SWAC’s No. 2 rushing offense that was averaging 187 yards per game. The Bulldogs were held to minus-17 yards on the ground on 38 carries. Southern sacked quarterback Quincy Casey three times. Casey had thrown one pass all season but played in place of injured starter Xavier Lankford. Casey completed 19 of 39 throws for 228 yards and ran for the Bulldogs' only TD.
Both teams had issues near the goal line, trading fumbles that the opponent recovered in the end zone for a touchback. Southern’s Kendric Rhymes coughed up the ball while going in just before halftime in what could have given the Jaguars a 17-3 lead.
In the fourth quarter, A&M appeared to score the tying TD, but Donovan Eaglin fumbled at the 1-yard line and Keylin Roach recovered for Southern.
“We had to come out and win the last 30 minutes,” Dooley said. “The guys came out with the mindset they were going to come out with a victory.