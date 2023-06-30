A busy summer for Southern pitcher Nick Wilson is heating up as the right-hander has been selected to the USA national collegiate team that will compete June 30-July 12 against teams from Taiwan and Japan.
During that stretch, Wilson and four other Southern players will travel to Seattle to play in the inaugural Swingman Classic — an all-star game for HBCU players — on July 7 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park as part of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities.
Wilson will be joined by outfielders Jaylen Armstrong and Khyle Radcliffe, catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez and first baseman O’Neill Burgos of the Jaguars. The Swingman Classic was spearheaded by Ken Griffey Jr. and players selected by an 11-man committee, which included former Southern Hall of Fame coach Roger Cador.
The USA national collegiate team will play five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan at various locations across North Carolina.
The team will be managed by Cal Poly coach Larry Lee and has a 31-player roster. Wilson is one of three HBCU players on the roster, along with right-hander Xavier Meachem of North Carolina A&T and Alabama State lefty Omar Melendez.
“I came to training camp to try and soak everything in,” said Wilson, an All-SWAC pitcher for the Jaguars last season. “To be selected was an absolutely great feeling, something you work hard for every day. For it to come to fruition is amazing. I’m blessed.”
Wilson blossomed as the Jaguars’ Friday night starter in his junior season with a 6-2 record and a 3.22 ERA. He struck out 101 batters and walked only 23 in 86⅔ innings. He also was selected to the HBCU All-Star Game held in Atlanta on June 3.
“He’s focused, determined, and he wants to be great,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “His confidence grew this season. We changed a couple things he was doing to get more comfortable with his delivery and he took off from there.”
Said Wilson: "I got hit around at Grambling and moved to the Sunday spot. I had a little sense of urgency in my head. I felt I wasn’t doing enough to help my team. I worked on some mechanics and the next time at Texas Southern I had a really good performance. I tried to build, build, build.
"I was able to throw my slider for a strike, a lot more firm and it helped me get more swings and misses.”
Wilson is hoping the experience will help him improve for his senior season, and he said he’s not anticipating any big moves from the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.
“When you are out here with the best, the only thing you can do is raise your level of competition,” he said. “That’s what I feel like I’ve done. There are some great coaches out here. I’ll come out of this a much better player. I want to soak in the experience and take something back to Southern to improve myself, my team and my program.
“I haven’t heard much from scouts. The plan is to go back to Southern, work hard and try to win a SWAC championship.”