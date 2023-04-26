Pitching has been a work in progress since the beginning of the season for Southern baseball — a season that is already two-thirds complete.
The Jaguars (13-22, 8-7 SWAC) got strong efforts in the first two games of last weekend's series against Grambling from Nick Wilson and Antoine Harris, but Jalon Long struggled from the second inning on in a 13-6 loss Sunday against Grambling. The Tigers took two of three from the Jaguars to gain a game in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.
“We’ve been looking for a third starter all year,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “The first two guys did well. Jalon has got to be better. He’s a grad senior. He’s struggling with the walks and being competitive.
"The most part is being competitive. He’s got the stuff. He’s not competing well.”
Long, a transfer from Samford, at one point was the Jaguars’ Friday starter. On Sunday he walked six before leaving with one out in the fourth and allowing six runs. He may still be part of the solution moving forward, but Crenshaw might make a move with Southern going into a road series at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12-21, 4-14) this weekend.
Christian Davis could return to the weekend rotation, and Crenshaw is also thinking about Drew Lasseigne and Jaden Brasseaux. He remains confident in Wilson and Harris.
Wilson (2-2, 4.63 ERA) had a career-best 13 strikeouts while allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks in seven strong innings of a 6-5 extra-inning victory over Grambling.
“That was one of the better games I’ve had,” said Wilson, a junior from Carrollton, Texas. “It felt like I was doing good, but it’s the same thing I’ve been doing all along. It really started to click a couple of weeks ago, a month ago at Texas Southern.
“I liked the pitch calling from coach Crenshaw. The fastball and slider were working. I’m at my best when I’m doing that. I also have a curve and a changeup. My put-away pitches are the fastball and slider. If I get the changeup working, it’s a great day.
Harris (0-5, 9.99 ERA) pitched 5⅓ innings, allowing three runs and four hits with six walks and four strikeouts Saturday. But Harris pitched out of trouble ands got a big assists from his defense, which turned a pair of 6-4-3 double plays.
“I’ve been working a lot trying to get my stuff in the strike zone,” said Harris, a junior from Chalmette. “I’ve got pretty good stuff, I just have to command it and know exactly what I’m trying to do so I can be at that next level of effectiveness.
“Saturday’s performance gave me a boost of confidence. I’ll try to ride that into next week.”
Davis started four games early in the season and threw four shutout innings in a start against Alabama A&M in Week 2, but has pitched only eight innings since. In his last outing he allowed five runs in two innings of a 16-6 loss at Grambling.
“Christian’s first start this year was good,” Crenshaw said. “His second, third and fourth weren’t up to par. We’ve been working on some things the last couple of weeks so maybe we can fire him up next weekend and see what we can get.”
Lasseigne pitched three innings in the Friday victory to get the win, and threw three shutout innings in Sunday’s game. He said he would like a shot at starting but will continue in whichever role he is needed.
“Whether you start the game or end the game, it’s pitching,” said Lasseigne, a junior from Baton Rouge. “Wherever coach Crenshaw thinks I can help this team is where I want to be. Everybody wants to be a starter. If coach decides I can help the team better as a starter, then I’m really look forward to the opportunity.”
Wilson said he thinks the staff will get it together for the stretch run. Southern is four games out of first place, but three of the final four series are against SWAC bottom dwellers Alcorn State and UAPB.
“Our ERA doesn’t show what kind of staff we are,” Wilson said. “The things I saw in the fall and early spring, I truly believe we are talented, especially after the first weekend when we allowed only seven runs. It’s there, we have to find it.”