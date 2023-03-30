The Southern baseball team gets back home and into league play when it hosts Alcorn State for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
The teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday and wrap up the series with a 1 p.m. game Sunday at Lee Hines Stadium. It’s Southern's first home appearance since the Jaguars lost to McNeese State on March 1. It's also the first home series of the season.
"It will be good to get home," Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. "This was our first Thursday practice at home this year. I don't know how to feel right now. The guys get to sleep in their own beds and we can stay in a routine with practice."
The Jaguars (7-16, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) are tied for third place in the SWAC West Division with Texas Southern, and behind Prairie View (6-0) and Grambling (5-1). Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5) and Alcorn State (0-6) round out the division.
The Jaguars are coming off a 12-5 nonconference loss at McNeese State on Tuesday. Gustavo Nava Sanchez had two hits for the Jaguars while KJ White and O’Neill Burgos each knocked in a run. Six Jaguar pitchers allowed 14 hits and nine walks.
"We got some guys on the bench in the game," Crenshaw said. "That was good. Gustavo Nava Sanchez had some good at-bats for us. It was good to get him in because he was out Sunday hurt."
Crenshaw said Nathaniel Lai will be out for three weeks after being hit in on the orbital bone in the bullpen at McNeese.
Southern has been hitting the ball with more authority lately, taking two of three games from Texas Southern last weekend. The Jaguars had 24 hits in the three-game series.
Jaylen Armstrong continues to lead Southern with a .349 batting average and has 19 steals in 23 attempts. Khyle Radcliffe is next with a .284 average. Burgos has picked up his hitting and is now batting .213 with three home runs and a team-best 22 RBIs. Hunter Tabb shares the team lead in homers with Burgos and Sanchez, and he has 14 RBIs.
Southern’s starting rotation for the weekend will be Jalon Long (1-1, 8.13 ERA), Antoine Harris (0-3, 11.57 ERA) and Nick Wilson (1-2, 6.91 ERA), who allowed two runs and six hits in 5⅔ innings to get the victory against Texas Southern last Sunday. He struck out four and walked five.
Alcorn (2-18, 0-6) snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against Southeastern Baptist on Tuesday. Nathan Gamez had two RBIs, and Jaylon Lucky had a triple to drive in the eventual winning run.
Shortstop Garrett Palladino is batting .314 and has 18 RBIs to lead the team. Catcher Dillon Crowell is also batting .314. The Braves have not hit a home run in 607 official at-bats.
Kewan Braziel has an 0-5 record with a 6.67 ERA in six starts and is Alcorn’s top pitcher.