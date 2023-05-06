Southern's baseball doubleheader against Prairie View set for Saturday was postponed until 3 p.m. Sunday at Lee-Hines Field, the school said.
The Jaguars won the series opener 3-2 on Friday but heavy rains Saturday soaked the field. The series was originally scheduled for four games to make up for a previous postponement.
Southern (15-24, 10-9) is trying to make up ground in the SWAC West Division race. Grambling (17-5) defeated Texas Southern (13-7) Friday, so the Jaguars gained on TSU and Prairie View (17-28, 13-8), the second and third place teams.