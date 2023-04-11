Southern and Prairie View have moved their series to Lee-Hines Field for a doubleheader Tuesday after rain forced cancellation of one game and postponement of the other two last weekend.
The teams will play two games beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern’s scheduled game at Nicholls State Tuesday and the return match between the teams scheduled for Baton Rouge Wednesday have been postponed, and the schools are attempting to reschedule.
The Southern-Prairie View series was set to begin last Thursday at Prairie View and conclude Saturday. The teams first postponed the first game to a doubleheader Saturday, and then canceled the opening game in favor of playing two on Sunday. But Prairie View's field was unplayable.
The Jaguars (9-18, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) are scheduled to host Texas Southern in a three-game series beginning Friday. The Prairie View-Southern series set for May 5-7 will remain at Southern as planned.
“We’re going to play the two games with Prairie View here on Tuesday and then get ready for the week,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We’re going to try and reschedule the two Nicholls State games.”
Prairie View (11-19, 7-2) is coming off a doubleheader sweep of Huston Tillotson. The Panthers are temporarily in first place in the SWAC Western Division after Grambling (9-3) lost two of three to Texas Southern (7-5) at home last weekend. Southern is fourth at 5-4.
Third baseman Sebastian Cordia leads the Panthers with a .354 batting average and has a homer with 13 RBIs. Michael Burroughs is batting .348, and Alex Martinez leads the Panthers with two homers and 18 RBI.
Prairie View has hit only six homers overall.
Matthew Krall (2-1, 5.85), Victor Mendoza (2-2, 5.94) and Michael Dews (2-4, 6.75) are the Panthers’ top three pitchers.
Southern’s top hitter is center fielder Jaylen Armstrong, who is batting .360 with three homers and 19 RBIs. Kyle Radcliffe had two of Southern’s four hits Wednesday. First baseman O’Neill Burgos has been on a tear for the Jaguars, raising his average to .244 after a slow start. He leads Southern with four homers and 28 RBIs.