Southern coach Eric Dooley used two “verys” in front of the word “disappointed” when recounting the Jaguars' 14-10 loss, but he said he and his team have to leave it behind now that three days have passed.
With rival Jackson State coming to town for the home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Richardson Classic, Dooley and his staff have to move quickly with the corrections and preparation.
The game is officially a nonconference meeting and will not count in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.
“We understand the magnitude of this season and this conference,” said Dooley, whose team struggled offensively for all but the first two possessions against the Hornets. “We had to put that game behind us, make corrections and move forward. We’re a veteran team, a seasoned team. We understand how to put that in the rearview mirror.”
The Jaguars had 139 yards and 10 points after their first two drives but went scoreless on 95 yards the rest of the way. Three turnovers and two costly holding penalties put the burden on the defense, which responded heroically but couldn’t keep the deciding touchdown off the board.
The first stop on Dooley’s list is at quarterback, where Harold Blood made his first career start and played well at times. But the Jaguars were undone by Blood’s three turnovers, including a fumble that set up the winning touchdown. He threw for 166 yards on 17-of-34 passing but never got his team closer than the Hornets' 41-yard line after that.
But Dooley expressed confidence in Blood and the offense’s ability to bounce back.
“He understands; he’s a guy who wants to play at a high level, and I thought he did some great things to move the team,” Dooley said. “We can move forward with him. I still think he’s the guy who can take us where we want to get to, and that’s simply 1-0.”
Blood seemed confident in himself and his teammates. He called the offense together on Monday to put some finality on the loss and start thinking about Jackson State (1-1).
“Football is a game of momentum,” Blood said. “The first drive was everything we practiced, everything we’ve been through. We got into a good rhythm. You understand in the game things aren’t always going to go your way, but you have to keep your energy up so the momentum can translate.
“We all met yesterday. We have to play a complete game but have a complete week of practice first, then translate it when the game comes.”
Southern will face a Jackson State team that got humbled Sunday by Florida A&M in a game the Tigers trailed 28-0 before losing 28-10. Although Deion Sanders has moved on after winning two SWAC championships, the Tigers looked impressive in routing South Carolina State, 37-7, in a Week Zero game.
Southern can at least bank on a defense that kept the Jaguars in the Alabama State game despite poor field position throughout the second half. The unit allowed only 266 yards.
“Jackson State is still going to play fast and do some of the things they’ve done for the past two years,” Dooley said. “They have different personnel, but they have a coach who was on that staff (the last two years). They have a lot of great athletes and they return some guys.
“When you look at the tendencies, nothing has really changed. There’s a different personality and flavor that’s going to come from a different head coach. The result they want is still to win.”
Tickets going digital
With plans to go digital with football tickets in the near future, Southern University is asking fans to download their football tickets onto their smartphones before they arrive for Saturday’s game against Jackson State.
Paper tickets still will be accepted, but the school is working toward an eventual digital-only policy. Fans who need assistance can get instructions on how to download tickets from the Southern ticket office.
The digital-only policy is already in place for this year’s 50th annual Bayou Classic, and the school said cash will no longer be accepted at the Caesars Superdome for concessions and other purchases.