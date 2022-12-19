Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who started all 12 games for the Jaguars this season, said Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the team next fall.
McCray was benched after committing two turnovers in three possessions in a 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. He had struggled toward the end of the season after a strong start. In the Jaguars' final five games, McCray failed to pass for 100 yards in his final five games.
“I would like to start off by thanking God, Coach Dooley, (quarterbacks) Coach (Jonathan) Williams, the entire coaching staff and my teammates for believing in me,” McCray wrote in a tweet.
“It has been a blessing to represent the Southern Jaguars at the highest level on and off the field. After countless considerations and conversations with my family, it is with heavy heart that I am announcing to enter the transfer portal.”
A third-year sophomore this season, McCray will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
McCray was Southern’s leading rusher with 652 yards on 116 carries for a 5.6-yard average and seven touchdowns. At one point near midseason, he was the SWAC’s leading rusher among quarterbacks.
McCray ranked eighth among SWAC passers with 121 completions in 206 attempts for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
In late-season games against Jackson State, Florida A&M and Grambling, McCray threw for 85, 88 and 75 yards (248 total). His combined passing stats were 24 for 63 with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. McCray was 2 of 2 for 67 yards against Mississippi Valley before leaving with an injury in the first quarter.
In the championship game, a McCray interception and fumble helped stake JSU to a 26-0 first-quarter lead. He completed 1 of 2 passes for minus-3 yards. Senior backup Bubba McDaniel rallied the Jaguars to 24 points and more than 400 yards of offense.