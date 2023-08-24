Most of the attention in Southern’s preseason football camp has been on quarterback Harold Blood as he strengthens his grip on the starting job, especially after a strong performance in Saturday’s scrimmage.
But the Southern running backs showed they will be capable of carrying their share of the offensive load, especially newcomer Gary Quarles and holdover Kendric Rhymes.
Rhymes, the team’s top returning rusher from last season, led all backs with 82 yards on six carries Saturday. Quarles, who transferred from Alabama A&M via UNLV, showed his explosiveness with a 65-yard touchdown run on the second possession and a 15-yard run in the second half.
“Gary Quarles is everything we thought he was,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He showed patience behind the line and explosiveness getting to the end zone. You’ve got to say explosive for all those guys (running backs), Rhymes, (Kobe) Dillon.”
Quarles, an All-SWAC running back at Alabama A&M in 2021, ran six times but had a 65-yard TD run, showing his explosiveness through a big hole created by offensive linemen Tre Newsome and Bryce McNair. He added a 15-yard run near the end of the scrimmage.
“It felt good, just making routine plays,” Quarles said. “I’m ready to come out against Alabama State. We make plays like that all the time in practice. They opened up a seam and got after it, and it led to a score.”
Rhymes had to wait in line behind Quarles and Dillon, but he turned in some big plays, too. He hit for 35 and 21 yards before the first of his two touchdowns on a 4-yard run. He added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the scrimmage.
“I didn’t mind the wait. We’ve got a lot of great running backs that have to get in the feel and the touch of the game,” Rhymes said. “I’ve been there. I count myself as a veteran. I have to teach and guide them through. When I got in, I just had to keep it going.”
Dillon had 20 yards on six carries and appears to be the short-yardage option, Dooley said.
“I expected that from the running back room,” Dooley said. “The thing you like is they’re not concerned with who gets it, they’re working together, pulling for the next guy when he has a long run. When you’ve got guys like that, you’ve got a team playing as one.
“Rhymes is very exciting. He reminds me of Eric Dickerson with that nice stride, tall and lean. I love to see him run. He came with a different attitude. A lot of people didn’t realize he was just fresh out of high school one semester in the Juco. He didn’t have a lot of experience, he didn’t know. He’s always been talented. He’s coming into his own.
“Quarles reminds me of Marshall Faulk, some of the things he does. We know Marshall was fast. Quarles brings the same attributes to the table. We just have to keep them doing the things they do best and feed all of them.”