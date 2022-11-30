Southern football players were in agreement this week on one thing the Jaguars could not afford to do when it meets Jackson State on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
Don't start slow.
The Jaguars found themselves in a titanic struggle with three-win Grambling in last week’s Bayou Classic. It took two big defensive plays in the fourth quarter to turn the final score into a deceiving one.
The Jaguars were clinging desperately to a 21-17 lead when the defense made two big plays for touchdowns: a 48-yard fumble return by Jordan Carter and a 42-yard pick-six by Kriston Davis.
Southern started the game on its heels and stayed there against an inspired Tigers team before winning 34-17. Unbeaten Jackson State, which has been dominant this season and is playing on its home field, is not likely to be as forgiving.
“We’ve got to be better, start faster, execute better in practice and the games,” Southern wide receiver Chandler Whitfield said. “We have to be on the same page, one accord. It’s not a communication thing. We have to start clicking early, be more explosive and take advantage of our opportunities.”
The Jaguars started pretty well against Jackson State the first time but could not convert two possessions inside the JSU 30-yard line in the first quarter. The game stayed 7-0 until the defense broke down late in the first half and allowed two scores for a 22-0 deficit at the break.
“We feel we have to start fast, focus on ourselves,” Southern linebacker Derrick Williams said. “Keep the momentum and energy up through pregame, make sure everybody is locked in on their assignments on the first play. We’re self-motivated. We get after it every day at practice.”
Southern coach Eric Dooley did not deny the failure on his part to prepare his team for the Bayou Classic. The Jaguars were coming off an open date, as was Grambling, with the added incentive of being thrust back into the division race.
The Jaguars continued an offensive downturn that has plagued them during the second half of the season. They ran 14 plays, gained 12 yards and punted three times as Grambling took an early lead.
“When a team comes out flat, the coach points the finger at himself,” Dooley said. “He knows he’s got to get that team prepared, ready to go. You can’t come out flat in a game of that magnitude. I take that on myself, that’s why you see the sleepless nights behind me, because I know what we need to do.”
Dooley’s reputation in the SWAC has been that of an offensive guru, but Southern quarterbacks have surpassed 100 yards passing only once in their last four conference games. Bubba McDaniel, in a relief role against Mississippi Valley when starter BeSean McCray was injured, threw for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Against Jackson State, Florida A&M and Grambling, McCray has thrown for 85, 88 and 75 yards (248 total) while his combined passing stats are 24 for 63 with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. McCray was two of two for 67 yards vs. Valley before leaving with an injury.
No one knows more than McCray how much better he needs to play vs. Jackson State this time around to prevent a blowout loss.
“It takes me being vocal,” he said. “I’m not a very vocal person, but it’s now or never. I have to change who I am.”
Packing them in
Southern had the second- and fifth-highest announced attendances of all games played by HBCU schools this season.
The final tally at the Bayou Classic was 62,337 between Southern and Grambling. That was second only to the 67,532 for Alabama State and Alabama A&M playing in the Magic City Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field on Oct. 29.
When the Jaguars played Jackson State that same day, the announced crowd was 53,885. The top-five HBCU crowds belonged to the SWAC. Grambling and Prairie View in the State Fair Classic drew 53,971 for fourth place, just behind Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (55,527).
Bus trip
The Southern University 6th Man Club is sponsoring a bus trip to the SWAC championship game in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday. The cost is $135 per person with the game ticket included.
The bus will depart from Plank Road Civic Center at 4523 Plank Road at 7 a.m.
For more information, contact Anna Jones at (225) 907-7212, Freddie Green at (225) 421-6637 or Elijah Wilkinson at (225) 202-7165.