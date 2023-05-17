Southern is out of the running for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title but can still improve its seeding for the conference tournament when Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes to Lee-Hines Stadium for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday and wrap up the series with a 3 p.m. game Saturday.
Grambling appears to have the division title locked up, but Southern (19-26, 14-10 in SWAC) is only a game out of second behind Texas Southern (15-9) with Prairie View (14-12) a game behind the Jaguars. Grambling (20-6) closes the season at Prairie View while TSU plays host to Alcorn State (4-22).
The weekend will be tinged with emotions as 11 Jaguars will play their final home game Sunday.
“There’s work to be done. We’re going to have to take care of business this weekend,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We’ve just got to play good baseball, throw strikes, play defense and get some timely hits. Right now we’re not getting them when we need them.”
The Jaguars really struggled at the plate at Alcorn State last weekend with 18 hits in three games. Crenshaw said the pitching has improved slightly with Friday starter Nick Wilson throwing eight shutout innings for his fifth consecutive quality start. He’s struck out 53 batters in those five outings.
Antoine Harris showed improved control with only two walks in six innings of a Jaguars' victory at Alcorn. Drew Lasseigne got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, and Enrique Ozoa picked up his second save of the series and fourth of the season. Wilson and Harris will start the first two games, and Crenshaw said he wasn’t sure about his Sunday starter.
“We have to get ahead of them and put the hitters away,” Crenshaw said. “When the ball is in play, we have to handle it. We can’t give up extra outs. We’ve got to make people swing the bat. We’re giving away too many free bases.”
Crenshaw hopes for continued hot hitting from O’Neill Burgos, who had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Sunday. He had 15 hits in 32 at-bats with five homers and 16 RBIs during the streak. Center fielder Jaylen Armstrong leads Southern with a .309 average and 34 stolen bases.
UAPB (17-29, 10-17) is out of the race for a tournament berth, but the Golden Lions beat Southern twice in the series at Pine Bluff three weeks ago. Outfielder JaKobi Jackson is batting .365 while third baseman Ben VanMaanen is the top power hitter with six homers and 28 RBIs. Leadoff hitter and center fielder Lawrence Noble has a team-best 22 stolen bases.
The Lions pitching has been spotty, but Andre Green (5-5, 6.35 ERA) and Jacob Riordan (3-4, 7.67) each earned victories in the first meeting with Southern.
“It’s a big weekend for us,” Crenshaw said. “Our players know that. Hopefully they will come out and play like it.”