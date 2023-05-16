If any Southern baseball player has been emblematic of the team’s struggles this season, it’s senior first baseman O’Neill Burgos.
While playing with a balky ankle since the start of the season, the two-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference player was hitting under .200 for the first six weeks of the season.
But as of late, Burgos has been on a tear and the Jaguars have won five of their last six games. Southern closes out the regular season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lee-Hines Stadium.
Burgos is batting .297 with a team-best 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. He had an eight-game hitting streak snapped in Sunday’s loss at Alcorn State. During that stretch he batted .469 (15 for 32) with five home runs and 16 RBIs.
A right ankle injury Burgos suffered last season — for which he will undergo surgery after this season — was discovered late, and he was resigned to playing through the pain. It was his determination and grinding attitude that kept him pushing until his recent breakout.
“I wish I could say I changed a little something and it worked,” Burgos said. “It’s not overnight. I’ve been working really hard. It took me a while to find a swing I could use with my ankle. I’ve been hurting, but that’s what God wants me to play with. Adapting to the pain, giving my all to the team. It happened to click.”
Burgos helped Southern stay in the division race with three home runs and seven RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View on May 7. Then he hit a pair of two-run homers against UNO on May 10 to give him career-high totals in homers and RBI.
“He’s starting to get comfortable,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “The foot thing is going to be there, he can’t think about it. Even in his cold streaks, he was carrying us.”
Burgos is best known for his dramatic three-run homer in the ninth inning to beat undefeated Jackson State in the 2021 SWAC tournament, 7-6. That sent Southern to the NCAA tournament.
Since that season, he’s become a rock for the Jaguars with more starts this season (44) than any other player.
Southern ace pitcher Nick Wilson said Burgos always is a challenge when going against him in practice.
“He’s always a tough out, always going to be competitive,” Wilson said. “Even when he’s not hot, he’s going to give you competitive at-bats, that’s for sure.
“He’s a great leader, always going to keep us in check, keep us accountable. He holds himself to a really high standard and expects the same out of everybody else.”
Burgos grew up in Puerto Rico and came to the states in 2017 at age 16, his junior year at Brookhaven Academy in Mississippi. He moved on to Jones Community College in Ellisville, Mississippi, where Crenshaw recruited him as an assistant to then-Jaguars coach Kerrick Jackson.
But getting to that point was a challenge for Burgos, who left his parents and three brothers behind in Juncos, Puerto Rico.
“It was definitely a culture shock,” Burgos said. “The English barrier was tough, but fortunately I had people who wanted to help me and teach me the language. High school was a big step for me. I got accustomed.
“In Puerto Rico, you play baseball all year round. I came to get an education. It was an impulsive decision. I was 16, my mom and dad didn’t want me to leave. I wanted to compete against the best competition. Southern’s tradition and reputation (attracted me). It’s not easy to play at Southern. You have to be tough to be here. You need the grit and want to. I feel like I’m that kind of player.”
Burgos lived with his high school coach, Jose Acosta, whom he called “the rock I had to lean on.” His family has since moved to the states and has attended some of his games. His family was here when he received his college degree in sociology Friday and plans to be in Atlanta next week for the SWAC tournament.
“They come and watch me as often as they can. They have to work and other stuff,” Burgos said. “I’m grateful (for my time at Southern). I got to turn into the man I didn’t think I could be. I believe everything happens for a reason.”