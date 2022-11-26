Playing for a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game next week, Southern seemed to forget it was playing in the Bayou Classic on Saturday.
Before an announced crowd of 62,337 in the Caesars Superdome, a determined Grambling team with two conference wins put the Jaguars on their heels from the start before Southern pulled it together in the second half for a 34-17 victory.
A 22-yard touchdown run by quarterback and game MVP BeSean McCray gave Southern the lead for good with 13:30 remaining, but the defense provided the finishing touches. Jordan Carter returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown (the forced fumble was credited to Derrick Williams), and Kriston Davis followed with a 42-yard interception return for another score.
The victory propels Southern (7-4, 5-3) into a rematch at unbeaten Jackson State for the league title and a berth in the Celebration Bowl. JSU manhandled the Jaguars 35-0 in the previous meeting.
“It’s hard to beat a team twice,” said Dumas. “I’m going to stand on that.”
Southern ran the risk of missing the championship game with its slow start against Grambling (3-8, 2-6).
At one point, the Jaguars ran more plays (14) than they had yards (12), punted three times and had one first down. They rallied in the second quarter on touchdown runs of 2 yards by Karl Ligon and 5 by Kendric Rhymes to lead 14-10 at halftime.
The defense got gashed by some big Grambling running plays, and Southern allowed 201 yards on the ground, including plays of 43, 30, 26 and 22 yards. Grambling took its last lead by driving 94 yards in nine plays to score on a 1-yard run on fourth down by quarterback Julian Calvez.
“I thought the team was flat the first half,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We did some things to put ourselves ahead before the half, but I didn’t think we were playing Jaguar football. At the end of the day, we knew there would be some adjustments we had to make, and they were going to play tough as well.
“We knew it was going to be a 60-minute ballgame. The guys came out and executed in the second half.”
Grambling had something to do with that, playing inspired football while closing out the season under first-year coach Hue Jackson. Grambling held Southern to a three-and-out on their first two possessions, then took a 7-0 lead.
Calvez threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
Southern answered on Ligon’s TD on a drive sparked by McCray’s 26-yard pass to Rudy Dyson and a 32-yard run by McCray. After a Grambling field goal made it 10-7, McCray converted a third-and-3 play with a 32-yard slant pattern to Cassius Allen, setting up Rhymes’ TD with 25 seconds left in the first half.
McCray struggled throwing the ball, completing 7 of 17 passes on the day. All but 17 of his 75 yards came on the completions to Dyson and Allen.
“We just had to settle in and not let the outside get to us,” said McCray, who rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries. “Just play football, that was really it. There were a lot of emotions going on. (Grambling) definitely did (play inspired), and we knew it was going to be like that.”
Calvez, the freshman who took over the starting job at midseason, completed 13 of 27 passes for 152 yards but was sacked seven times — two each by Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams. He is one of 22 freshmen who played significantly or started for the Tigers.
“I thought we got after it and had a good plan,” Jackson said. “There were some opportunities we had early, and we couldn’t finish them. Our quarterback is a young player. He’s talented; he’s got to keep growing and learning. He faced a good defense.
“That was a good football team, a senior-laden team. They did what they had to do to make sure they have a chance to play next week.”