MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It’s hard to argue with the way Southern started its 105th season, driving 77 yards for a touchdown on its first possession behind a quarterback making his first start.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, that fast start was buried under an avalanche of mistakes in a 14-10 loss to Alabama State at ASU Stadium on Saturday.
Southern scored 10 points and had 139 yards after two possessions but zero points and 96 yards the rest of the way. A disastrous third quarter included a whiffed second-half kickoff, two turnovers and two costly holding penalties.
When the Jaguars appeared like they might snap out of it to retake the lead in the fourth quarter, two more turnovers and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty sealed their fate.
“You’ve got to finish; that’s what we preach and teach all practice long,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “Sixty minutes of football. I thought sometimes we got a little complacent and that’s on me. We’ve got to make sure we have those guys raring to go and moving up and down the field the way we’re capable of going. I’m talking about the whole team.”
While the offense was stumbling around, the defense was rock solid. Alabama State totaled 266 yards. Despite being given the ball in Jaguars' territory repeatedly, the Hornets were held twice on fourth down, missed a field goal and had multiple punts.
But the defense couldn’t overcome a fumble by Southern starting quarterback Harold Blood after a sack that gave the Hornets the ball at Southern’s 17-yard line. Two plays later, Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kisean Johnson with 5:43 left in the third period to give the Hornets the lead for the first time — and for good — at 14-10.
“Penalties, things like that, costly mistakes are things that can be fixed,” said Blood, who completed 17 of 34 passes for 166 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. “Those mistakes are momentum killers. That threw us off.
"Everything we thought they were going to do they did. We started fast and had a rhythm going. Over the course of the game, we’ve got to minimize those mistakes.”
Blood was sharp on the first drive, converting three third downs and a fourth down before hitting Kendric Rhymes with a 16-yard scoring pass over the middle. He had another drive that took Southern to the Alabama State 18. After a delay of game penalty, Joshua Griffin booted a 40-yard field goal for a 10-7 Southern lead.
But the second half began with Griffin whiffing on the kickoff and having to fall on the ball at the 36. The next four drives were stymied by two holding penalties, Blood’s fumble and an interception.
“I thought he did some great things; I thought he did a lot of great things,” Dooley said about Blood. “Just what we saw in the spring and fall camp. I still feel and believe in the things he can do.
"I think he’s going to be able to lead us where we’ve got to get to. It always comes down to the quarterback when you talk about it, but it takes all 11."
Southern had only one penalty in the first half — the delay of game on the field goal — and finished with six.
Blood tried to rally his team and finally got it moving. He hit Darren Morris with a 14-yard pass on third-and-12 in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yarder to George Qualls put Southern at the Alabama State 41-yard line. But on the next play, Rhymes dropped a pitchout from Blood and Alabama State recovered.
Again, the Southern defense came up with a stop, and Blood hit Colbey Washington for 22 yards on fourth down. But he was sacked for the third time on the next play, and Southern tackle Bryce McNair was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, leaving Southern with a second down and 30 yards to go. Moments later, Blood threw his second interception to snuff out the team's last chance.