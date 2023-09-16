Winning ugly is still winning, but Southern continues to struggle with the running game as Saturday’s 20-10 victory against Alabama A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium indicated.
Southern had 62 yards rushing on 35 carries — 1.8 yards per carry — and even with sack yardage removed, the Jaguars have a lot of work to do.
Part of the problem is a constantly shuffling offensive line where the Jaguars used seven different players because of injury and ineffectiveness. Throw in four false-start penalties among 11 total infractions and the Jaguar soffense spent a lot of the night going in reverse.
“I thought because of some of the things A&M created — we knew they were big inside — there were some things we couldn’t do,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We couldn’t run our gap scheme because they had big guys in the middle. Those guys answered the bell when we needed. Did we gain 200-300 yards, maybe not, but just enough to win.”
On Southern’s first 10 running plays, it netted 6 yards and only one went for more than 1 yard. When the Jaguars got close to the goal line, they struggled to get into the end zone. One drive ended with a fumble by Kendric Rhymes into the end zone. Another time, Southern got the ball at the A&M 10-yard line but the drive ended in a missed field goal.
Gary Quarles bailed out the Jaguars with a nicely executed 14-yard run on a counter play. He ran 18 times for 36 yards while Rhymes had 34 yards on seven carries.
Shuffle and reshuffle
As promised, Dooley reshuffled the offensive line that had two new starters. RT Bryce McNair and LG Tre Newsome were the only two players who started in their original positions. LT Eli Fields was moved to right guard, and RG Josh Trask started at center. John Mitchell, a Jackson State transfer, made his first start at left tackle. That group struggled on the first three offensive series.
In the second quarter, Bernard Childs, who was injured last week, came in at center, Trask moved to right guard, Newsome to left guard and Fields to left tackle, with McNair coming off.
Sitting out
Starting DT Rasheed Lyles and CB Kriston Davis did not dress out. Willie Miles started in place of Lyles and Keylin Roach for Davis. Reserve RB Braelen Morgan did not dress out and was using crutches on the sideline, and reserve TE Harold Rhodes also didn’t dress.
Changing up
Southern changed its pregame field entry custom. Instead of running from the locker room through the inflatable Jaguar, the team walked to near midfield and then jogged to the south end zone with Dooley leading the way.
Numerology
Dooley’s record at Southern is now 8-7 and 28-24 overall. It was his first time coaching against Alabama A&M. ... Southern leads the series (12-7) and has won eight consecutive games vs. Alabama A&M. The last loss was in 2012, 24-23, in OT. ... This was the 20th game without a Southern running back rushing for at least 100 yards. ... According to available records, Southern has never started a season 0-3. The 1920 team finished 0-3-1.