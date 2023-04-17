Southern’s rescheduled Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader against Texas Southern set for Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely, Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said Monday.
Southern has added a home game against Dillard at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lee-Hines Field, he said.
The teams could not work out the details on Texas Southern returning for a doubleheader Tuesday.
“It’s disappointing but it is what it is,” Crenshaw said. “If push comes to shove and we have to make them up later in the season, we’ve got to. There’s a rule if we get 24-30 games in (we’ll go with that.)”
The teams were scheduled for a three-game series last weekend. TSU won 11-1 on Friday, but Lee-Hines Field was unplayable through Sunday after rain on Saturday.
Southern also had a series lost to rain at Prairie View but made up part of it in a doubleheader at Southern last week. The remaining game will be made up when Prairie View comes to Southern May 5-7.
Grambling, which comes to Baton Rouge for a three-game series with Southern this weekend, leads the SWAC West Division with an 11-3 record. Prairie View is second at 10-4 with Texas Southern 8-5 and Southern 7-5.
The Jaguars regularly scheduled non-conference game against Mississippi State on Tuesday has been cancelled. Southern will also not make make up a home-and-home games with Nicholls State scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.