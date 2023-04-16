Southern-TSU baseball doubleheader rescheduled for Tuesday BY JIM KLEINPETER | Contributing writer Jim Kleinpeter Author email Apr 16, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern’s Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader against Texas Southern scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled for Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. at Lee-Hines Stadium. The Texas Southern won the opener Friday, 11-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Kleinpeter Author email Follow Jim Kleinpeter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today