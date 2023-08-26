Southern’s A.W. Mumford football stadium will be seen in a new light in the 2023 season, and it’s going to be colorful.
The school is installing an LED lighting system that will not only make the Jaguars’ games show up better on TV, but provide an exciting new gameday feature similar to other stadiums across the nation.
When Southern scores a touchdown or makes some other big play, they can trigger lighting effects to enhance the excitement. Flashing lights in various patterns and colors can be programmed into the system.
“The thinking behind it is a big smile,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. “It’s the game awareness lights where we can change the colors and make it more exciting for our coaches, players and most importantly the fans. It will enhance the gameday atmosphere in the stadium and take it to another level.
“A big thanks to our administration, the Board of Supervisors and chairman Myron Lawson. We had asked for some things on our wish list, and he used his influence to get us some dollars. Anytime you have LED lights it saves energy and gives better illumination for TV, a better output. Those lights probably haven’t been changed in more than 20 years.”
Banks said there are numerous other minor improvements being made to get the stadium ready for the home opener against Jackson State Sept. 9. Work will begin and continue through the season on adding handrails to the home side, renumbering the seats and redoing some advertising signage.
“We have some cosmetic work, nothing that sticks out like the new track,” Banks said. “We’ll run into some work being done in the stadium during the season. We’re asking people to bear with us. The whole stadium won’t be done this year.
“There will be a new look at the concession stands. Aramark is helping us add a fresher look and we will have some other vendors. It won’t just be hot dogs, hot sausage and popcorn, we’ll have burgers and fries and other concessions.”
Banks said new chairback seats are coming but that is a project for the future.
“Because of the age of the stadium it’s going to be more complicated than just screwing in some seats,” he said. “We’re going to lose some seating.”
Season tickets
Banks was optimistic season ticket sales would meet or surpass last year’s total, which was around 7,000. Three weeks before the start of the 2022 season the total had surpassed 6,500.
“Season tickets are still going,” Banks said. “We’re trending upward. I can’t give you an exact number but last year the numbers went up and we see that just about everybody is renewing their season books. Our numbers should continue to grow because we have a waiting list for new season ticket books.”