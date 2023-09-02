Four keys to victory
Get Blood comfortable
Jaguars quarterback Harold Blood looked in charge at the scrimmage two weeks ago, but this game will get real quickly as his first starting assignment. Even as a fifth-year junior, he’ll be battling his nerves. The best way to calm them is with a couple of easy throws to get the game started. The Jaguars can expect a hostile crowd, and this is a stout defense that has a big veteran presence. The Hornets will try their best to rattle Blood from the outset and put bodies near the line of scrimmage to challenge him to beat them.
Stop the run
The Southern defense can expect the home team to try establishing the run. That is Hornets coach Eddie Robinson’s basic strategy. It might even be an area of weakness for Southern, which lost its two starting defensive tackles from last year. Dematrius Davis an explosive dual-threat quarterback with a year of experience under his belt, unlike Blood. He won’t look like the same player the Jaguars saw on game tape. Even if the Jaguars get off to a good start, it has to finish the game against a team playing in front of its home crowd.
Stay in the game early
Emotions will be flowing and mistakes will be made. Opening night isn’t always a pretty sight. The key for the Jaguars as a team is not necessarily to get ahead early but simply stay in the game and try to win it in the fourth quarter. While the Jaguars are visitors, there should be a strong presence from the Jaguar Nation to bring moral support. Coach Eric Dooley also should have a much better feel for his team with his decision-making and other game management. Southern has a wealth of veteran players who have experience at playing for four quarters.
Win special teams
The last time Southern played in Montgomery, Alabama, the Jaguars won by a field goal. They have one of the best kickers in Joshua Griffin, who will also be a key in the field position game with his strong kickoffs. Ditto Southern punter Robens Beauplan, who can neutralize any offensive struggles by flipping the field with unreturnable punts. Every yard gained by punt return specialist Chandler Whitfield and kickoff returners CJ Russell and Kendric Rhymes will count in shortening the field for the Jaguars offense. Coverage teams must be a sure-tackling group and cut off return paths.