SOUTHERN vs. JACKSON STATE
3 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
Simply put, the SWAC championship — and over the years, these two teams have won a large share of them. It’s only right they should fight over this one. Southern (7-4) had a harder time getting to this point, while the Tigers (11-0) have cruised to their second straight title game. Jackson State is determined to get its second consecutive title and move on to the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. (South Carolina State upset JSU in last year's Celebration Bowl.) Keeping the Tigers from doing that would be the sweetest kind of revenge for the Jaguars, who were manhandled in a 35-0 loss on Oct. 29. They will enter this game with that loss in the back of their minds.
Key matchup
Southern LBs Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams vs. Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders: Defense has been Southern’s calling card all year, and Campbell and Williams bolster the effort with solid play, sideline to sideline. Those two will have the assignment to monitor Sanders in the pocket and help keep him contained. He’s not known as a great runner, but he burned Southern badly with rushing TDs of 42 and 12 yards in the first meeting. They will also blitz occasionally, and they have to make sure they get a grip on the slippery Sanders when they have a chance for the sack. Even making Snaders rush his throws would be a big boost.
Players to watch
JAGUARS: WR Cassius Allen has the physical size to be a problem for the JSU secondary. He can use his big body to screen off defenders when making a play on the ball, and his height (6-4) gives him an advantage on jump balls. QB BeSean McCray needs to look for him and take a chance, even if he’s not wide open. DE Ckelby Givens has had a strong freshman season and showed up big in the Bayou Classic with a key sack. He’s been playing like an upperclassman all season on instinct and hustle. He’s equally adept at stopping the run and getting pressure on the quarterback, along with making a big play now and then.
TIGERS: Southern has to get a handle on RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson, who had 96 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in the last meeting. JSU was able to hammer the Jaguars defense with Wilkerson because it had a three-touchdown lead in the second half. He’s going to get the ball early to try to establish the run. Travis Hunter is starting to become a playmaker at WR and CB. He’s got eye-opening skills and great speed, plus a high football IQ and great instincts. He’s tall (6-foot-1) but light (165 pounds), and Southern’s big, physical receivers could take advantage.
Facts and figures
Southern leads the series 37-31. ... The last two times Southern played JSU in the SWAC title game, it defeated the Tigers, 31-20 in 2003 and 34-27 in 2013 in two overtimes. That was the last overtime game Southern has played. Southern won it on a 16-yard TD pass from Dray Joseph to Lee Doss. ... Jackson State’s offense needs 65 yards to reach 5,000 for the season. ... Southern is 6-0 when leading at halftime and 5-1 when scoring first. . . Southern is plus-1 in turnover ration with 19 takeaways and 18 giveaways.
Numbers worth knowing
18: Number of times JSU QB Shedeur Sanders has been sacked.
43: Sacks by Southern’s defense, the highest total in FCS football.
97: Games Southern has played since winning a SWAC title.
Prediction and why
Jackson State 28, Southern 7: Jackson State isn’t 35 points better than the Jaguars, but there’s no reason to think Southern, with its offensive struggles in the back half of the season, can score enough to make this a competitive game. The SU passing game has been lurching along, unable to get receivers open or get the ball to them. QB BeSean McCray has been the team’s most effective runner, but the Tigers defense will be lying in wait. When he drops back to pass, it often turns into a scramble followed by a throwaway. The Jaguar defense will likely shine again, but with little help from the offense, it is likely to break down eventually. Look for JSU to break it open late in the third quarter while Southern tries in vain to fight its way back.